From playing with a cloth ball to lifting World cup, Renuka lives her father’s dream

From playing with cloth balls to lifting the World cup — Renuka Thakur — a small village girl from Rohru sub division of district Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, lives her father’s dream. Cricketer Renuka Thakur's mother Sunita Thakur poses for a picture with her daughter’s accolades, in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)

As the Indian women’s cricket team lifted the World Cup, celebrations hit the small village of Parsa in Bashar, district Shimla, hometown of Indian fast bowler Renuka — who played a vital role in the Indian team’s maiden World Cup title win by beating South Africa.

India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final to win the tournament in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The family on Monday hosted a dham— community lunch— for the village.

Recalling her struggle, Renuka’s mother Sunita Thakur, said, “Renuka’s father was an ardent cricket lover and she is living her father’s dream. My husband wanted that one of the kids should take sports or kabaddi and even though he is not with us, my daughter has fulfilled his dreams.”

A medium-pacer, Renuka, 29, did not take any wicket in the final but bowled a crucial spell of four overs, leaking just 28 runs. The bowler who relies on swing more, also came into the world cup after recovering from a back injury. She has been a useful bowler for India in the recent past after pacers like Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey faded away.

Renuka’s father Kehar Singh Thakur, who worked in the state’s irrigation and public health department, had died when she was just three. She played with the tattoo of her father inscribed on her hand.

“She was just four or five years old when she used to play in a small field near our home with her cousins and neighbourhood boys. They made balls out of cloth and used wooden sticks as bats and today she had lifted the World Cup…. hard work pays,” her mother added.

Talking of her early childhood, Sunita said, “One day, my brother-in-law (Tauji) Bhupender Thakur, noticed her talent while parking the car near the ground. He said, this girl has something special. From there, her journey started.” Bhupender was a physical education teacher at the time and he sent Renuka to Dharamshala cricket academy, from where her career began. “Since yesterday morning, the celebrations haven’t stopped. Our entire village elders, youth, children has gathered. There is music, dancing, and prayers. We have thanked our local deities for their blessings,” Sunita said.

She added, “We are happy as our daughter has reached here today and we wish that all girls should go forward and pray to God to keep the youth away from drugs.”

Jubilant, Renuka’s brother Vinod Thakur, said, “We are so proud. She played brilliantly for the country. When she was bowling, our entire family and the whole village were glued to the TV. As soon as India won, everyone started cheering and dancing.”

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced ₹1 crore prize money to international cricketer Renuka Thakur. He also called Renuka and congratulated her.