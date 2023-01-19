Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / From rags to riches: 88-year-old man wins 5-crore lottery in Punjab’s Derabassi

From rags to riches: 88-year-old man wins 5-crore lottery in Punjab's Derabassi

Updated on Jan 19, 2023 10:46 PM IST

Fortunes turned for an 88-year old resident of Trivedi Camp in Derabassi who won a ₹5 crore lottery on Wednesday.

Hailing from a modest background and popularly known as Mahant Dwarka Dass in the area, Dass won Lohri Makar Sakranti Bumper Lottery worth ₹5 crores. (HT photo)
Hailing from a modest background and popularly known as Mahant Dwarka Dass in the area, Dass won Lohri Makar Sakranti Bumper Lottery worth 5 crores. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Derabassi

Fortunes turned for an 88-year old resident of Trivedi Camp in Derabassi who won a 5 crore lottery on Wednesday. Celebrations erupted in his family and village soon after the news became public in the area.

Hailing from a modest background and popularly known as Mahant Dwarka Dass in the area, he won Lohri Makar Sakranti Bumper Lottery worth 5 crores.

Lokesh who runs lottery business in Zirakpur and sold the ticket to the family claimed that Dwarka Dass will get around 3.5 crore after deduction of taxes.

“His grandson Nikhil Sharma had come to me and said that his grandfather wants a lottery ticket with specific digits on it. I gave him the ticket and he won the mega bumper. I am very happy that I sold ticket to the family whose lives will change drastically,”said Lokesh.

The family and close associates of Mahant Dwarka Dass were seen dancing on the dhol beats as they congratulated the family.

“I used to purchase lottery ticket every month hoping for a bumper award one day. The money will be used by my family now. I did lot of labour whole life but never did anything wrong. We migrated from Pakistan in 1947 and I was 13-years-old then,” recollected Mahant Dwarka.

Dwarka who looks after a local dera there added that he will donate half money to the dera and will distribute equally among both his sons.

Story Saved
