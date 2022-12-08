From tree collapse ground zero to park in memory of Carmel’s lost student Heerakshi

What was once the site of the tragic July 8 tree collapse is now a sprawling park, complete with an open-air theatre for an audience of 150.

Readied over the past five months, the park, built in the memory of 16-year-old Heerakshi, the Class-10 student who was killed in the mishap, was opened at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, on Wednesday.

Replete with a plethora of air purifying plants, it has been christened Oxygen Park. A wall in the park also carries a plaque, reading, “In loving memory of Heerakshi, always in our hearts and prayers”.

Heerakshi, the Class-10 student, who was killed in the July 8 mishap. (HT)

The park was inaugurated by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, who was in the city for the launch of the “Safe public spaces Chandigarh” campaign.

A female bus attendant and 18 other students were also injured after the 250-year-old peepal tree, declared a heritage tree by the administration, came crashing on them during the recess on July 8, after heavy monsoon rains in the city.

Following the incident, the UT administration had appointed a retired judge as a one-man inquiry committee to ascertain the facts, fix responsibility and suggest remedial action to be taken. The probe report is still awaited.

In the aftermath of the tree collapse, the administration had also come under fire for poor upkeep of the 31 heritage trees in the city. Later, in response to a PIL, the Chandigarh administration had told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a four-member panel had been constituted for better upkeep and conservation of the heritage trees.

‘Safe public spaces Chandigarh’ campaign launched

Meanwhile, on the concluding day of three-day National Girls Youth Peace Camp at the school, the “Safe public spaces Chandigarh” campaign was launched in the presence of Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee and Caroline Rowett, the British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh.

The campaign has been jointly organised by the Peace Club of Carmel Convent School, NGO Yuvsatta, Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management (CIHM), National Foundation for Communal Harmony under Government of India and Global Peace Foundation, USA.

On the occasion, the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, CIHM and some RWAs gave the assurance that their members/staff will do their best to provide safe public spaces to females.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON