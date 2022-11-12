‘Frustrated’ PDP chief trying to defame election commission: BJP

Reacting to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks on election commission, BJP general secretary and J&K incharge Tarun Chugh on Saturday said she is on a sticky wicket and trying to defame the apex body out of frustration.

The PDP president had accused BJP of subverting independency of the election commission.

“In her frustration, Mehbooba has blamed the election commission. Her allegation that the panel has become puppet of the BJP purely reflects her frustration as she is aware of her party’s downfall in the democratic set up of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“These politicians have always won through boycott calls and proxy voters. They have misused the peoples’ emotions and it was all good till the things suited them according to their plans. Now, when these politicians know that they cannot win on these petty gimmicks, they have started questioning the integrity of the election commission,” said Chugh said.

He said the PDP president should “stop speaking and acting on the diktats of Pakistan”.

‘BJP will form next govt with thumping majority’

Meanwhile, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina reiterated his stand that the party will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir with a “thumping majority”.

He was addressing a meeting of senior leaders and mandal presidents from Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency at the BJP headquarters here.

“The BJP holds the distinction of a party that serves the people round the year and round the clock. The party has maintained the momentum to reach out to the public since its inception. With the unprecedented development works and the establishment of development-friendly conditions in the region, people have decided to vote for the BJP and the party is going to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir with a thumping majority,” he said.