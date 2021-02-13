Fuel price hike makes vegetables dearer in Chandigarh
After apni mandis reopened in the city on February 1, the price of some vegetables has increased by ₹5 to ₹10, which the farmers attribute to the rising costs of fuel. The mandi, meanwhile, has started seeing a larger footfall as residents have started pouring in.
Green chillies that used to cost ₹30 per kg now cost ₹40 per kg. The price of tomatoes has also increased by ₹5 per kg. Speaking about this, officials of the Punjab Mandi Board said, “While there is no shortage of supply, farmers are blaming the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices. The price of locally-grown vegetables is consistent.”
Since January, the price of diesel in the city has gone up from ₹73.58 to ₹78.09 as of February 12. Secretary of the Chandigarh Transport Association BL Sharma said, “Even a small hike leads to an extra cost of thousands of rupees for transporters so vegetables brought to the city from other states will continue to see a hike in prices.”
With the new season of crops likely to start soon, the price of some vegetables like cauliflower, which has remained unchanged, can also increase in the coming days.
The price of onions has also gone up from ₹40 to ₹45 per kg. As per the vendors here, this was because of a shortage of supply coming in the city from Nashik. “Only a few wholesalers in Sector 26 get onions and we have to purchase it from them, which is why prices continue to stay high,” a vendor said, not wishing to be named.
Meanwhile, the footfall at the mandis has also improved. Officials said that in the beginning they were only getting about 20% of the footfall they used to get earlier, but now the figure has gone up to 50%. All vendors didn’t show up which is why many stalls remained empty on the first day, but now about 80% of them were back, the officials added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price hike makes vegetables dearer in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second vaccine shot set to be administered in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PU-PGI underpass to come up for ₹7.5 crore in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 days before her wedding, Ludhiana man kills daughter, wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC stays redetermined relief to Punjab minister Sodhi’s family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seven-time Himachal Congress MLA Sujan Singh Pathania passes away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana home minister Anil Vij wants anti-conversion law implemented soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annual convocation: PEC to conduct another survey of graduating students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kin allege negligence in man’s death at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16, inquiry marked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s transit from Rajasthan to Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pharma grad who lost job during lockdown robbed Chandigarh bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana enacts law on Hindi, but fails to implement it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab minister seeks NCW's intervention on release of Nodeep Kaur
- Aruna Chaudhary appealed to the NCW that the Punjab government, through Punjab State Women's Commission, will lend legal assistance to Nodeep Kaur and the Haryana government should be directed to arrange a meeting of the Punjab State Women's Commission's delegation with the labour rights activist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Players upset over Haryana’s new policy for outstanding sportspersons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Haryana dumped 2018 rules about giving govt jobs to outstanding sportspersons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox