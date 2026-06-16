Fuel sale curb disrupting operations: Himachal farmers, orchardists

Farmers and orchardists in Himachal are facing severe disruptions after the ministry of petroleum and natural gas issued temporary directives restricting the sale of petrol and diesel in open containers.

Congress MLA and AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore has urged the Union government to reconsider the restrictions. (File)

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Following strict enforcement against dispensing fuel in cans and bottles, petrol pump operators are refusing to provide fuel in open containers. Consequently, the farmers are unable to use equipment such as power sprayers, power tillers, grass cutters, wood cutters, water pumps, and mini-tillers.

This is the season for spraying apple orchards—a sector contributing over ₹5,500 crore to the state’s economy, and denial to supply in open vessels is causing immense hardship for orchardists.

Congress MLA and AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore has urged the Union government to reconsider the restrictions.

Rathore alleged that a notification issued by the Union petroleum ministry on June 11, aimed at regulating the sale and distribution of petrol and diesel, has created difficulties for farmers and orchardists who depend on fuel for operating spray machines, grass-cutting equipment, tillers, irrigation systems and transportation.

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{{^usCountry}} Rathore said the restrictions have made it difficult for orchardists to procure small quantities of fuel required for day-to-day agricultural operations. He noted that spraying schedules in orchards are time-sensitive and any disruption in fuel availability could impact crop management and productivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rathore said the restrictions have made it difficult for orchardists to procure small quantities of fuel required for day-to-day agricultural operations. He noted that spraying schedules in orchards are time-sensitive and any disruption in fuel availability could impact crop management and productivity. {{/usCountry}}

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“Farmers and orchardists require diesel and petrol for spray machines, tillers and other equipment. If there is no shortage of fuel, then there is no justification for restrictions that make it difficult for them to obtain even small quantities needed for agricultural work,” said Rathore.

“There is a serious problem. Farmers and orchardists rely on diesel and petrol to run essential equipment. Under the present system, obtaining even small quantities of fuel has become difficult, affecting routine horticultural activities,” he said.

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Rathore said he has raised the matter with Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap, urging the state government to take up the issue with the Centre and secure relief for farmers and orchardists.

He demanded that the Centre either withdraw the notification or provide specific exemptions for agricultural and horticultural purposes.

Sohan Thakur, president of the apple growers association, said, “Work in fields and orchards has come to a standstill due to the unavailability of diesel. Supplies that were previously accessible have suddenly stopped. The government should lift this restriction so that farmers and orchardists do not have to face such hardships.”

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan stated that the new restrictions imposed by the central government have precipitated a serious crisis for the state’s farmers and orchardists. “These growers rely on petrol and diesel to operate power tillers, sprayers, grass cutters, and grading and packaging equipment; however, the inability to obtain fuel in bottles and cans is hampering farming and horticultural activities. I urge Centre to provide immediate relief,” he said.

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