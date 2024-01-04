close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fuel supply normalises in tricity, barring few pumps in Mohali

Fuel supply normalises in tricity, barring few pumps in Mohali

ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
Jan 04, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The administrations of UT and Panchkula had on Tuesday ordered rationing of fuel, restricting the sale to two litres (with maximum value of ₹200) for two-wheelers and five litres (maximum value of ₹500) for four-wheelers, per transaction. But with the truckers calling off their protest late at night, the fuel supply normalised

A day after people resorted to panic buying, fuel supply normalised across the tricity, barring a few pumps in Mohali.

The UT administration on Wednesday withdrew orders on capping on the sale, while in Panchkula too, the sale of petrol and diesel resumed as normal. (Keshav Singh/ht)
The UT administration on Wednesday withdrew orders on capping on the sale, while in Panchkula too, the sale of petrol and diesel resumed as normal. (Keshav Singh/ht)

The UT administration on Wednesday withdrew orders on capping on the sale, while in Panchkula too, the sale of petrol and diesel resumed as normal.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The administrations of UT and Panchkula had on Tuesday ordered rationing of fuel, restricting the sale to two litres (with maximum value of 200) for two-wheelers and five litres (maximum value of 500) for four-wheelers, per transaction. But with the truckers calling off their protest late at night, the fuel supply normalised. The truckers were protesting the new law under which harsher punishments have been prescribed for culprits in hit-and-run cases.

In Mohali, however, only around 65% petrol pumps could resume their services as the others are yet to get their supply.

Mohali district petroleum dealers’ association president Ashwinder Singh Mongia said, “Mohali gets its supply from Jalandhar and Sangrur depots. It will take another day for fuel supply trucks to reach here. Moreover, after tanker drivers were harassed by transporters in Patiala, many drivers refused to work.”

Rohit Khanna, a Kharar resident, said he failed to get petrol from a petrol pump in Sunny Enclave. Some residents also said they had to return empty handed from the Phase 7 petrol pump.

In Panchkula, petrol pump staff said they have resumed supply as normal, and there is no longer any capping as the restrictions were only temporary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out