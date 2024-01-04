Fuel supply normalises in tricity, barring few pumps in Mohali

A day after people resorted to panic buying, fuel supply normalised across the tricity, barring a few pumps in Mohali. The UT administration on Wednesday withdrew orders on capping on the sale, while in Panchkula too, the sale of petrol and diesel resumed as normal. (Keshav Singh/ht)

The UT administration on Wednesday withdrew orders on capping on the sale, while in Panchkula too, the sale of petrol and diesel resumed as normal.

The administrations of UT and Panchkula had on Tuesday ordered rationing of fuel, restricting the sale to two litres (with maximum value of ₹200) for two-wheelers and five litres (maximum value of ₹500) for four-wheelers, per transaction. But with the truckers calling off their protest late at night, the fuel supply normalised. The truckers were protesting the new law under which harsher punishments have been prescribed for culprits in hit-and-run cases.

In Mohali, however, only around 65% petrol pumps could resume their services as the others are yet to get their supply.

Mohali district petroleum dealers’ association president Ashwinder Singh Mongia said, “Mohali gets its supply from Jalandhar and Sangrur depots. It will take another day for fuel supply trucks to reach here. Moreover, after tanker drivers were harassed by transporters in Patiala, many drivers refused to work.”

Rohit Khanna, a Kharar resident, said he failed to get petrol from a petrol pump in Sunny Enclave. Some residents also said they had to return empty handed from the Phase 7 petrol pump.

In Panchkula, petrol pump staff said they have resumed supply as normal, and there is no longer any capping as the restrictions were only temporary.