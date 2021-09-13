Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fugitive nabbed with 450gm heroin in Ludhiana
The accused in the custody of special task force, Ludhiana unit, on Sunday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Fugitive nabbed with 450gm heroin in Ludhiana

Accused Kaka Singh is facing trial in at least five cases of drug peddling and has been declared a proclaimed offender in one of these matters
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:21 AM IST

A proclaimed offender was caught with 450gm heroin near Kot Mangal Singh Chowk on Saturday night.

The accused, identified as Kaka Singh, alias K Deep, 35, of Mohalla Janta Colony of Gill village, had been living in Kot Mangal Singh.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, special task force, Ludhiana, that made the arrest, said the accused was a drug addict and unemployed.

He is already facing trial in at least five cases of drug peddling and has been declared a proclaimed offender in one of these cases.

On Saturday, police received a tip that he will be delivering a drug consignment in the city, following which he was nabbed from Kot Mangal Singh Chowk and found in possession of 450gm heroin.

He was arrested and booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Police are hoping for more revelations about his network through further questioning.

