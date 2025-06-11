Funds recall by AAP govt: Sukhbir alleges fiscal mismanagement behind cash crunch

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday alleged that all development work has ground to a halt in Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state directed all departments to deposit funds lying with them into the state treasury. Sukhbir said that the AAP government has bankrupted Punjab and chief minister Bhagwant Mann owed an explanation as to where ₹ 1 lakh crore taken by way of loan in the last three years had been spent. (HT File)

Terming the decision to recall funds as unprecedented, the SAD president said: “Since the AAP government has over-extended itself and does not have funds to manage borrowings, it has called back funds released to 12 departments. This effectively means that the government will be using funds meant for development as well as various government schemes to pay its loans”.

In the orders issued by principal secretary finance Krishan Kumar, the state government has asked 12 departments, including revenue and rehabilitation, good governance and information technology, food and civil supplies, animal husbandry and dairy development, Punjab state agricultural marketing board (Mandi Board), Punjab infrastructure development board (PIDB) and others to deposit their funds into the state treasury.

Sukhbir said that the AAP government has bankrupted Punjab and chief minister Bhagwant Mann owed an explanation as to where ₹1 lakh crore taken by way of loan in the last three years had been spent.

Reacting to Sukhbir’s allegations, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Ludhiana West bypoll candidate Sanjeev Arora said: “The state government has enough funds. No development work will be halted in any of the areas. The state government is committed to the welfare and development of the people”.