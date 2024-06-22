 Furore as video of woman performing yoga at Golden Temple goes viral - Hindustan Times
Furore as video of woman performing yoga at Golden Temple goes viral

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
Jun 22, 2024 10:42 PM IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has suspeded its two employees for “negligence”. Another has been fined and transferred. A complaint has been sent to the police.

Kicking up a social media storm, a fashion designer and lifestyle influencer, Archana Makwana, posted her pictures performing yoga on the banks of sarovar at the Golden Temple, resulting in suspension of two employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for “negligence”.

According to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, nobody can be allowed to perform such act which goes against the Sikh principles.
According to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, nobody can be allowed to perform such act which goes against the Sikh principles.

Also, the SGPC fined another staffer 5,000 and transferred him to Gurdwara Garhi Sahib, Gurdas Nangal, besides approaching the commissioner of police seeking strict action against her. Till the filing of this report, no FIR had been lodged against her.

In the pictures which went viral and were later deleted, she is seen performing yoga with the sanctum sanctorum in the background. Members of the Sikh community termed it a violation of ‘maryada’. They flayed the SGPC for failing to stop this act.

Informing about the action taken against the three SGPC employees, Golden Temple’s general manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera said, “The CCTV footage showed the woman took just five seconds to do that act. As it violated the Sikh maryada and hurt sentiments of the devotees, a complaint has been sent to the commissioner of police.”

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Nobody can be allowed to perform this act which goes against the Sikh principles. Some people deliberately indulge in such acts, setting aside the sanctity and holiness of this revered place.”

Later, another video was seen doing the rounds on social media wherein Archana Makwana was seen apologising, claiming that her intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

In a story posted on her Instagram handle, Makwana said, “I was unaware that practising yoga on the Gurdwara Sahib premises could be offensive to some as I was just paying respect and did not mean any harm to anyone. Please accept my sincere apologies.” (With PTI inputs)

