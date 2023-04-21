Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / G20 delegates experience Kangra’s rich culture

G20 delegates experience Kangra’s rich culture

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 21, 2023 12:50 AM IST

The G20 delegates visited Dharamshala and its surrounding areas where they engaged in various activities that showcased the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the region. They learnt tea leaves plucking techniques at a tea garden in Kangra

The G20 delegates on Thursday experienced the natural and cultural wonders of Himachal during their excursion to Dharamshala on the second day of the Research Innovation and Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference.

The local authorities provided the delegates with a unique opportunity to explore the town.

The delegates visited Dharamshala and its surrounding areas where they engaged in various activities that showcased the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the region. They learnt tea leaves plucking techniques at a tea garden and its processing at the Mann Tea Factory. The delegates also visited the Kangra Art Museum, where they witnessed a live Kangra session and learned about the rich art and culture of Kangra.

Earlier in the morning, a yoga session was organised by the Department of Ayush at Hotel Radisson Blu, where the delegates were led through a yoga practice by Ayush trainers.

conference culture dharamshala g20 himachal kangra morning region tea garden thursday town
Sign out