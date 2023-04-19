G20 delegates land in Dharmashala to traditional Himachali welcome

Delegates participating in the Group of 20’s (G20) Himachal round of meetings, the Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG), will deliberate on building a sustainable eco-innovative energy transition system at the Conference at Dharamshala starting on Wednesday. Guests being accorded a welcome as per Himachali tradition on their arrival at Kangra Airport . (HT File)

Foreign and Indian delegates arriving for the summit slated for April 19 and 20 at Dharamshala were accorded a warm welcome at the Kangra airport, Gaggal, on Tuesday. Around 60 delegates from 20 countries have arrived in the hill town.

All the guests were accorded a special welcome as per Himachali tradition on their arrival at Kangra Airport. Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) chairperson RS Bali, members of Parliament Kishan Kapoor and Indu Goswami and legislators Sudhir Sharma and Vipin Parmar received the guests.

Folk artists enthralled guests with cultural presentations on Himachali folk culture at the airport. The delegates were highly impressed by the unprecedented reception and some even enjoyed dancing to folk tunes.

Centre’s department of science and technology Secretary Srivari Chandrasekhar and will chair the meeting. Around 27 foreign delegates and 35 Indian experts, delegates and invitees are expected to participate in the conference.

The main theme of RIIG during India’s G-20 presidency in 2023 is “Research and Innovation for Equitable Society”. The four priority areas of RIIG under India’s G20 presidency are materials for sustainable energy, circular bioeconomy, eco-innovations for energy transition, and scientific challenges and opportunities towards achieving a sustainable blue economy.

The RIIG conferences on sustainable energy and circular bioeconomy have already concluded at Ranchi and Dibrugarh respectively in Dharamshala will bring together key actors, comprising national authorities and experts from the G20 members, responsible for planning, setting up new, and managing existing programs on the subject.

The areas of focus during the conference include challenges and opportunities in Research and Innovation cooperation among member countries on topics like Smart Energy Transformation, Storage and Management; Mission-driven research in Sustainable Energy Transitions; Policy frameworks for Research and Innovation in Carbon neutral energy sources and Green Hydrogen and cooperation between G20 members on specific thematic areas.

This interactive event will further promote active engagement between all key stakeholders, including the 3Ps (people, policies and places), and lead towards an inclusive policy-making approach providing a conceptual framework to mainstream energy transition models across different sectors.