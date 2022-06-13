GADVASU, dairy retailer join hands for scientific research
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and the Frontier Dairy Junction (FDJ), Halwara, signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) for exchanging technical knowledge and services related to nutrition, reproduction, vaccination, disease prevention, development in milk processing and milk products.
The herd managed by FDJ will be utilised by GADVASU for conducting basic and applied research on cattle, calf and heifer growth, fertility, nutrition, management and for students’ exposure visits during internship and training.
The agreed mutual cooperation is aimed at achieving the common objective of promotion of cattle farming on scientific basis in the state.
GADVASU’s extension education director Parkash Singh Brar said the FDJ is engaged in commercial dairy farming with 700 crossbred Holstein Friesian (HF) cows and are producing around 6,000 litre milk per day with a wet average of 24 litre.
The business’ managing director Narinder Singh, meanwhile, said the increased herd size and milk production has come with its own set of problems and they were looking to get inputs on ways to handle large farms through the association with the varsity.
The MOU was signed by GADVASU director of research JPS Gill and FDJ director Karan Singh in the presence of the university’s vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh. “With the new education policies particularly at post graduate level, the students would be encouraged to work at different farms so that they may themselves become successful dairy entrepreneurs,” the V-C said.
Gill appreciated the performance of FDJ’s herd, adding that the business would benefit from the input services of feed and fodder testing, milk analysis, and various biochemical tests on nominal charges.
GADVASU’s College of Veterinary Science dean SPS Ghuman said students interning at the institute would be encouraged to visit the business’ dairy farms on study tours and for providing veterinary services.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics