GADVASU, dairy retailer join hands for scientific research

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and the Frontier Dairy Junction (FDJ), Halwara, signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) for exchanging technical knowledge and services related to nutrition, reproduction, vaccination, disease prevention, development in milk processing and milk products.

The herd managed by FDJ will be utilised by GADVASU for conducting basic and applied research on cattle, calf and heifer growth, fertility, nutrition, management and for students’ exposure visits during internship and training.

The agreed mutual cooperation is aimed at achieving the common objective of promotion of cattle farming on scientific basis in the state.

GADVASU’s extension education director Parkash Singh Brar said the FDJ is engaged in commercial dairy farming with 700 crossbred Holstein Friesian (HF) cows and are producing around 6,000 litre milk per day with a wet average of 24 litre.

The business’ managing director Narinder Singh, meanwhile, said the increased herd size and milk production has come with its own set of problems and they were looking to get inputs on ways to handle large farms through the association with the varsity.

The MOU was signed by GADVASU director of research JPS Gill and FDJ director Karan Singh in the presence of the university’s vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh. “With the new education policies particularly at post graduate level, the students would be encouraged to work at different farms so that they may themselves become successful dairy entrepreneurs,” the V-C said.

Gill appreciated the performance of FDJ’s herd, adding that the business would benefit from the input services of feed and fodder testing, milk analysis, and various biochemical tests on nominal charges.

GADVASU’s College of Veterinary Science dean SPS Ghuman said students interning at the institute would be encouraged to visit the business’ dairy farms on study tours and for providing veterinary services.