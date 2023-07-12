Vet varsity holds camp to make people aware of adulterated milk

The College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST) at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), on Wednesday, inaugurated a ‘milk adulteration evaluation and awareness camp’ that started on July 10 and will continue till August 15. The aim of this camp is to improve milk quality standards and safeguard consumers from the perils of adulterated milk by educating them. College of Dairy Science and Technology plans to extend the reach of the camp by holding it in various districts of Punjab. (HT Photo)

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said, “As consumers become more conscious of what they intake, it is crucial to educate them about the significance of pure and unadulterated milk. So that consumers are able to make informed choices.”

Consumers, during the camp, will have the opportunity to get the milk samples tested for adulteration, free of charge. Over 100 samples were submitted for evaluation on the very first day.

Anju Boora Khatkar, the camp coordinator, detailed the testing process, which involves a series of evaluations to identify common adulterants such as water, starch, detergent, and urea. These substances are often added to milk by unscrupulous vendors to increase its volume and profits, posing significant health risks to consumers.

Highlighting the consequences of milk adulteration, JPS Gill, director of research, said, “It is imperative to address this issue head-on through initiatives like the milk adulteration evaluation and awareness camp, which aims to empower consumers and create a safer and more reliable dairy industry,” he said. The CODST team plans to extend the reach of the camp by organizing awareness sessions in various districts of Punjab.

