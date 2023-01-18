Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GADVASU’s NCC cadets shine at equestrian meet

GADVASU’s NCC cadets shine at equestrian meet

Published on Jan 18, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Three National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets — Puneet Kaur, Yuvraj Singh and Makhan Verma from 1 Punjab R&V SQN NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, (GADVASU) were selected to participate in various equestrian events at national level in the Republic Day camp being held at New Delhi

Cadets from 1 Punjab R&V SQN NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, (GADVASU), brought laurels in various equestrian events in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Puneet Kaur won a gold medal in dressage, silver in show jumping and won the Best Rider Girls runner-up trophy. Yuvraj Singh won a gold medal in dressage, silver in hacks, while also bagging the Best Rider Boys (Veteran) runner-up and the Best Show Jumper trophies in Horse Show. Makhan Verma, meanwhile, bagged a silver medal in Boys (Novice) in the hacks event.

The cadets were declared the Overall Director General RVS runners-up and were applauded by the university officers HS Banga, SPS Ghuman, and Satyavan Rampal. Commanding officer Lt Col Anshul Reothia also commended them for their performance during the event.

Story Saved
