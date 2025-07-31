GADVASU’s Rampura Phul centre: Certification hold-up leaves vet graduates without licences, jobs

Seventy-one graduates of the bachelor of veterinary sciences and animal husbandry (BVSc & AH) at College of Veterinary Sciences, Rampura Phul, are facing an uncertain future after their licences were revoked by the Punjab Veterinary Council due to the college’s lack of certification from the Veterinary Council of India. Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s (GADVASU’s) College of Veterinary Sciences in Rampura Phul is one of three veterinary colleges in Punjab, with two others in Ludhiana and Amritsar. While graduates from the other two colleges received licences, the students from Rampura Phul’s batch are now excluded from career opportunities.

The graduates, who took admission to the course in 2019 and completed it in March 2025, had initially received provisional veterinary licences in April 2025 but were later asked to surrender the same by July 3, 2025. The Punjab Veterinary Council informed the students that the college had not been certified for the final years of their programme, leaving their professional standing in jeopardy.

“We completed the course, applied for licences with provisional degrees, and received them in April. But by July, we were asked to surrender them,” said a graduate, requesting anonymity. “Despite studying at a government university, we were told that our college wasn’t certified. We feel like we’ve lost everything after investing ₹15-20 lakh over six years.”

“The Rajasthan government recently advertised positions for veterinary officers, but we can’t apply because our licences are invalid,” another graduate said, frustrated by the missed job opportunities. “Our batchmates in other states can apply for jobs, but we are left out due to no fault of ours,” said one of the graduates.

The students claim that the college had urged them to apply for licences without informing them about the pending certification issue.

“On June 28, 2025, we received an email from the Punjab Veterinary Council stating that our college is still not approved by the Veterinary Council of India, and hence our licences are considered invalid. We were asked to surrender our registration certificate to the office of Punjab state Veterinary Council before July 3, 2025 by 5pm. This communication came as a shock to all affected students,” said a student.

In response, GADVASU’s registrar Dr SK Sharma acknowledged the issue, stating: “The college certification is an annual process. It was certified for the first two years, but the certification for the rest is still pending.”

He added the Veterinary Council of India had recommended the college for certification, but the final approval is awaited from the ministry of fisheries and dairy. “We are in touch with both authorities and expect a meeting soon to resolve the issue,” Dr Sharma added.