GADVASU V-C receives academic leadership award
Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, received the academic leadership award at the India Animal Health Summit and Awards 2022.He was presented the leadership award for his exemplary contribution towards the growth and development of animal health and production.
Dr Singh said the university is continuously making strides towards developing and advocating use of economic herbal medicines/treatment and also practising ethno-veterinary medicine which are cost effective and will cut down on anti-microbial resistance (AMR) associated to injudicious use of medicines besides cutting down on drug residues.
Parshottam Rupala, union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, inaugurated the maiden summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture at New Delhi.
Rupala called for greater use of ayurveda to ensure better animal health. He discussed the significance of animal health towards the broader objective of national food and nutrition security, rural income, prosperity and overall economic development. More than 21,000 veterinarians from around the world joined this mega event.
Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, while addressing the participants, encouraged the scientists to make dedicated efforts towards conservation and improvement of indigenous breeds for sustainable livestock.
-
Transgender, 9 aides booked for assault in Pune
A Transgender person along with nine others have been booked for attempted assault on woman runs a YouTube channel, said officials on Sunday The main accused has been identified as Sagar Popat Shinde alias Shivlaxmi Zalte. Police sub-inspector Mahesh Chavan from Visharntwadi police station said that a transgender along with nine others attacked the complainant for spreading false information about them.
-
State calls Pythagoras theorem ‘fake news’, proposes to teach Manusmriti under NEP
Bengaluru A fresh controversy has erupted in Karnataka's primary and secondary education as a 'position paper on knowledge of India' proposes that students not merely accept contents of textbooks as “infallible truth” and question how “fake news”, such as Pythagoras theorem, apple falling on Newton's head and other issues, are “created and propagated.” HT has seen a copy of this paper. Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh could not be reached for comment.
-
Senior citizen struggles to get an FIR registered in cheating case
A former official of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (64), Kailas Baburao Deshmukh, is awaiting a police probe into Rs 20 lakh investment he had made in a private company in May 2014 till June 2014 where he was promised high returns on investment. He had given a written application to the police, but a first information report (FIR) is yet to be registered.
-
Ludhiana: 4 days after explosion in boiler, factory owner, manager booked
Four days after a boiler in a dying factory exploded, leading to the death of a labourer, police booked the owner of the unit. One person was also injured in the incident. The accused have been identified as Ajay Gupta, the factory owner, and the manager, Paramjit Singh. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Dhananji Rai of Kuliyewal village, who is brother of the victim Deepak Kumar.
-
Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹1 crore from Pune jeweller
PUNE The Pune rural police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a jeweller based in Shirur. Gaikwad has been identified as Rahul Sukhdeo Gaikwad, a resident of Kohkadi village in Parner tehsil of the Ahmednagar district, who allegedly made a call to a jeweller Vaibhav Khabiya on July 4. As per the complainant, he had received a call from an unknown number on July 4.
