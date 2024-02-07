Gaggal Airport expansion: Irked over rehab plan, locals seek better compensation

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the proposed expansion of Gaggal Airport, Kangra administration has commenced a series of public hearings in the villages that will be affected. Public hearing underway at Jhikli Ichii in Kangra on Tuesday. (HT)

During these hearings, locals have voiced their concerns about the government’s expansion plans for the airport expansion. The hearings commenced on Monday and will continue for a few days. The locals, who had earlier opposed the proposed expansion of the airport, continued to raise their concerns about the government’s resettlement and rehabilitation plan, which they deem as unfair.

Residents have expressed apprehensions as they say that the proposed expansion would displace hundreds of families.At least 1,500 households in 14 villages would be affected by the proposed expansion.

On Monday, public hearings took place at Sanaura and Sahoura villages, followed by Jhikli Ichii on Tuesday. Residents voiced their dissatisfaction, highlighting that there was no clarity regarding the government’s rehabilitation plan for families and businesses.

The hearings come after the Supreme Court on January 22 put in abeyance a Himachal high court order that stayed the Gaggal airport expansion project in Kangra district. On January 9, the high court had stayed the Gaggal airport expansion project following a civil writ petition by members of the Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Society Welfare Committee.

Ichhi panchayat chief Kushum Lata said that the locals were concerned about the losses they would face by the proposed expansion of the airport. “We gave the officials in writing that we oppose the proposed expansion. We are not satisfied by the government’s proposed compensation of six marlas of land to each family. It is very less. We are losing our houses and farm lands,” she said.

“We put forward the demand that the government should give one hotel per family in Dharamshala so that impacted families can sustain their lives and also a family who will lose 1 kanal land should be given 10 kanal land as compensation,” she said.

Gaggal panchayat chief Renu Pathania said that they would ask the officials concerned for clarity on the definition of family. “We will ask them clarity about the proposed rehabilitation plan and definition of family. We will also raise the issue of land compensation of six marlas, which is very less,” she said.

Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Society Welfare Committee chairperson Rajnish Saini said that locals were against the expansion. “The residents in Itchhi also registered their opposition for the expansion plan. We suggest that the airport should be made at a location where population is not affected,” he said.

Kangra additional district magistrate Harish Gajju said, “These are rehabilitation and resettlement related hearings being conducted at village level. We are also ensuring the authenticity of the list of families, who will be affected by the expansion, that has been prepared. Based on these hearings, we will prepare a report and submit it to the state government.”