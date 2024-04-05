 Gang behind slew of thefts busted in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gang behind slew of thefts busted in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 05, 2024 08:54 AM IST

As many as 15 members of the gang have been nabbed, leading to the recovery of stolen goods worth ₹38,150, a car, a bicycle, 10 batteries and one mobile phone in Panchkula

Police have busted a gang said to behind at least eight cases of theft in the areas under the Sector 5 police station.

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik said the gang was busted with the assistance of crime branch, adding that police were looking into the gang’s criminal history. (Getty Images)
Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik said the gang was busted with the assistance of crime branch, adding that police were looking into the gang’s criminal history. (Getty Images)

As many as 15 members of the gang have been nabbed, leading to the recovery of stolen goods worth 38,150, a car, a bicycle, 10 batteries and one mobile phone.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik said the gang was busted with the assistance of crime branch, adding that police were looking into the gang’s criminal history.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Mukesh Malhotra said a crime unit, led by ACP Crime, was continuously monitoring and investigating incidents like robbery and theft.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Gang behind slew of thefts busted in Panchkula
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On