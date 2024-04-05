Gang behind slew of thefts busted in Panchkula

Police have busted a gang said to behind at least eight cases of theft in the areas under the Sector 5 police station. Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik said the gang was busted with the assistance of crime branch, adding that police were looking into the gang’s criminal history. (Getty Images)

As many as 15 members of the gang have been nabbed, leading to the recovery of stolen goods worth ₹38,150, a car, a bicycle, 10 batteries and one mobile phone.

Deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik said the gang was busted with the assistance of crime branch, adding that police were looking into the gang’s criminal history.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Mukesh Malhotra said a crime unit, led by ACP Crime, was continuously monitoring and investigating incidents like robbery and theft.