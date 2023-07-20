5 transformers stolen in Khanna, power supply to 3 villages hit

A gang of burglars made away with at least five power transformers within five hours in Khanna. The incident has left the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and police officials red faced. Due to the theft, power supply to at least three villages has been disrupted. A gang of burglars made away with at least five power transformers within five hours in Khanna. (HT PHOTO)

Sadar police of Khanna have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation. Police found CCTVs footage wherein the accused were seen fleeing after stealing the transformers using a pickup jeep.

According to PSPCL officials, it will take one week to install new transformers. The department incurred a loss of ₹5 lakh in the incident.

Farmers Jagpal Singh and Amarjit Singh said that they came to know about the incident on Thursday morning when they came to the field. They saw that the transformer installed near the field had vanished.

On checking, they found that five transformers on a one and a half km stretch from Daudpur and Kalal Majra village were missing. They reported the matter to police and PSPCL.

Executive engineer Gursharanjit Singh said that they have reported the matter to the police. The department will install new transformers in the villages.