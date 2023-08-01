Burglary at Sewa Kendra in front of police station in Khanna

A gang of burglars targeted a Sewa Kendra in front of the City 2 Police station in Khanna on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and decamped with computers, scanners and other valuables. According to Sewa Kendra in-charge, they incurred a loss of ₹5 lakh. Sewa Kendra of Khanna where burglars executed a burglary in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation. They are scanning CCTVs installed in the Sewa Kendra to identify the accused.

Employees, who reached Sewa Kendra in the morning, informed their in-charge, Gaurav, after noticing the broken locks, who further informed the police.

The employees stated that the Sewa Kendra is just in front of City 2 police station. A fire brigade station is also near the Sewa Kendra and fire fighters remain there round-the clock, but they also did not notice the burglars.

The Sewa Kendra in-charge said that the burglars have taken away computers, scanners and Aadhaar biometric device.

Due to the burglary, the functioning of Sewa Kendra was disrupted for the entire day. Khanna has only two Sewa Kendras that serve 33 wards and 67 villages. Gaurav said that the services will be resumed on Wednesday after they get new equipment.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karnail Singh said the police are scanning CCTVs to identify the burglars.