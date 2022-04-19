Gang of car thieves busted in Ferozepur, two members held

A gang of car thieves was busted with the arrest of two of its members and the recovery of two stolen cars and a firearm in Ferozepur on Tuesday.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sohal said that on April 7, Jagdish Singh of Nathuwala village in Moga district visited a gurdwara at Dhadh Sahib village to attend the bhog (funeral service) of a relative and while returning home, he dropped a relative at Zira town. When he moved further, two unidentified men stopped his car (CH-01-BY-8816) near Santuwala village and drove off in it, taking away his wallet, too.

On Jagdish’s complaint, a case under Sections 379-B and 341 of the IPC was registered against unknown persons, while during its investigation, a police team led by local superintendent of police (investigation) Manvinder Singh, got a tip-off that Harnam Singh of Bath and Ranjodh of Shababpur, both villages in Tarn Taran were involved.

“Following a tip-off, the police team intercepted Harnam and Ranjodh in a car (PB-02-BK-0606) and recovered a .32-bore weapon along with two of its magazines and 10 cartridges,” the SSP said.

“During initial investigation, the duo allegedly confessed to having been involved in the snatching of the car from Jagdish and added that Gurwinder Singh and Resham Singh, their alleged accomplice snatched car from Jagdish and later parked it at Harnam’s house,” the SSP said.

Police have recovered the car (CH-01-BY-8816), while Gurwinder and Resham are at large.