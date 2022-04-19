Gang of car thieves busted in Ferozepur, two members held
A gang of car thieves was busted with the arrest of two of its members and the recovery of two stolen cars and a firearm in Ferozepur on Tuesday.
Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sohal said that on April 7, Jagdish Singh of Nathuwala village in Moga district visited a gurdwara at Dhadh Sahib village to attend the bhog (funeral service) of a relative and while returning home, he dropped a relative at Zira town. When he moved further, two unidentified men stopped his car (CH-01-BY-8816) near Santuwala village and drove off in it, taking away his wallet, too.
On Jagdish’s complaint, a case under Sections 379-B and 341 of the IPC was registered against unknown persons, while during its investigation, a police team led by local superintendent of police (investigation) Manvinder Singh, got a tip-off that Harnam Singh of Bath and Ranjodh of Shababpur, both villages in Tarn Taran were involved.
“Following a tip-off, the police team intercepted Harnam and Ranjodh in a car (PB-02-BK-0606) and recovered a .32-bore weapon along with two of its magazines and 10 cartridges,” the SSP said.
“During initial investigation, the duo allegedly confessed to having been involved in the snatching of the car from Jagdish and added that Gurwinder Singh and Resham Singh, their alleged accomplice snatched car from Jagdish and later parked it at Harnam’s house,” the SSP said.
Police have recovered the car (CH-01-BY-8816), while Gurwinder and Resham are at large.
Punjab govt suspends Sangrur women’s college management for misusing funds
The Punjab government has placed the management of Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, under suspension for misusing funds amounting to ₹11.86 crore. Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal has been appointed administrator of the college. The development came after the state higher education department conducted a probe into allegations of misuse of funds and ordered action against the college's managing committee.
Dalits stage protest in Bharatpur against attack on rally
Jaipur: Dalits took to the streets at Seh in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Tuesday against an alleged attack on a rally to mark Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14, which left nine people injured. The protesting Dalits alleged a false case of theft was later lodged against over two dozen Dalits. District collector Alok Ranjan said stones were thrown at the rally and that a complaint was lodged against nine. Ranjan said the administration is unbiased.
BBMP announces 5% rebate for property tax if you file before this date
Amid its drive to collect more revenue, the BBMP announced that property owners would be eligible for a 5% rebate if they pay their property tax for the 2022-23 financial year before April 30, 2022. The BBMP had said property tax collected had crossed the ₹3000-meark for the first time. According to data uploaded on their website, the civic body had collected ₹3,074.95 in the 2021-22 fiscal. BBMP's instruction for taxpayers 1.
Bengaluru Crime Branch busts cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, 4 held
Crime Branch of Bengaluru on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in running a Helium Crypto Token through a mobile application. "Cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme busted! @CCBBangalore has arrested 4 persons for running and operating a Crypto Miner-HNT (Helium Crypto Token) through a mobile app called SHAREHASH. The app promised high returns on investments and collected crores of rupees from gullible people," tweeted Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant.
Karnataka CM Bommai: No innocent person held over Hubbali violence
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday dismissed the allegations that innocent people are being held in connection with the Hubballi violence and said arrests were made based on evidence. "No innocent person has been arrested. Based on evidences, people have been arrested," Bommai told reporters at Menase helipad in the temple town of Sringeri. "Those who take law into their hands will face action. Attacking a police station is an unpardonable act," Bommai said.
