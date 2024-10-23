Gang of mobile snatchers busted in Mohali, six held

Phase-1 police arrested six members of a gang involved in multiple snatchings in Mohali and recovered a total of 20 mobile phones from their possession besides an Innova car used by the accused in crimes. The accused in custody of police in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Sunny, Lavjot Singh, Kartar Singh, his wife Neena, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Kumar.

However, the police are yet to arrest Gagandeep Singh, Rekha and an unidentified member of the gang.

Police said Lavjot Singh, Sunny, Gagandeep Singh and Deepak together used to target the pedestrians using mobile phones and further sold these mobiles at a cheaper price to Kartar Singh, his wife Neena, Sanjay Singh and his wife Rekha.

These accused further sold the mobiles to migrants at higher prices.

Meanwhile, Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek said Mohali police in the past 15 days nabbed four gangs of snatchers and recovered 68 stolen mobiles from them.

“Many phones are locked and many have been opened. Their photos will be uploaded at social media pages of the Mohali police so that victims can contact us. We have now increased PCR’s from 15 to 30. Our PCR teams are now regularly meeting residents in parks in morning and evening to make them aware and listen to their issues. Dedicated PCR’s have been deployed at the dark or the isolated areas in the district. Moreover CCTV cameras will be installed soon which will help us to detect the crime and identify the criminals,” the SSP said