Gang of robbers busted in Punjab’s Mohali, five held

A gang involved in about 150 incidents of robbery, snatching and theft in Kharar and Zirakpur in the past three years has been busted with the arrest of five of its members, Mohali senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh said on Monday.

The crime investigating agency has also recovered a .315 bore pistol with two rounds and other deadly weapons besides three motorcycles from their possession, he said.

All the accused are aged between 20 and 24 years, belong to Uttar Pradesh and were presently residing in different parts of the district. They have been identified as Rakesh Giri of Bareilly who was residing in Kailon village of Mohali, Shahrukh Khan of Sambal residing in Bhabat village of Zirakpur, and Charan Dass of Muradpur, Nannu Singh of Muzaffarnagar and Sohail Khan of Sambal, all of whom were residing in Zirakpur.

The gang used to come together in groups in early hours, and target labourers and commuters, mostly at newly developed colonies, said the SSP. They used to snatch money, mobile phones and even motorcycles at gunpoint.

The interrogation of gang members revealed that they had committed 70 crimes near Sunny Enclave in Kharar and 80 crimes near Zirakpur. Several FIRs were already registered at various police stations against them.

“They were planning to execute a major robbery at a construction site near Jandpur village, when a team led by sub-inspector Harjinder Singh raided the area and arrested them,” said the SSP.

A case under Sections 379 (theft), 379B (snatching), 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act has been registered against the five at the Kharar police station.