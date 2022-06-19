Gangster Goldy Brar, Bishnoi aide booked for extortion in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: Amritsar police have booked two persons, including Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, for making extortion calls in separate cases.

Brar belongs to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang and has taken the responsibility for killing Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Mansa on May 29.

The first case was registered on the complaint of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Amarpal Singh, aka Bony Ajnala. This case was registered at the Ranjeet Avenue police station of Amritsar police commissionerate on Friday.

In his complaint, Ajnala said: “At 3.25pm on Friday, I got a call on my WhatsApp number from a person who demanded ₹2.5 lakh. He introduced himself as Bhinda from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and told me to deposit the amount in his bank as protection money.”

“I again received a call at 4.08pm and the caller asked me to check his message on WhatsApp. He left a voice note about Google Pay account registered in the name of Gurpreet Singh. He continued texting and calling me till 5.11pm. I and my family are in danger,” said Ajnala in his complaint.

Last month, too, Ajnala had claimed receiving threat calls for testifying as a witness in a drug case being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police.

On Ajnala complaint, a case under Sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Bhinda at the Ranjit Avenue police station.

Another case was registered at the Kambo police station of Amritsar-rural district on the complaint of one Jasbir Singh of Wadala Bhitewind village. “On June 15 around 11 pm, I got a call from a foreign number and the caller, who identified himself as Goldy Brar, demanded ₹5 lakh ransom. He threatened to get me killed if the money was not paid,” Jasbir said in his complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh of Kambo police station said they have booked Goldy Brar for extortion and criminal intimidation and investigation in the case was on.

Red corner notice against Brar not communicated to Canada: Officials

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are coordinating between India and Canada on the extradition of gangster Goldy Brar. A team of the RCMP has just returned to Canada after discussions with the NIA, including the issues of gangsters and radicals operating from Canada and targeting India, officials familiar with the matter said.

The Interpol has issued a red corner notice against Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

A formal request for Brar’s extradition will be first cleared from New Delhi before being pursued in Canada. The red corner notice issued by Interpol has not been formally communicated to Canada as yet, said officials. This is an authorised document that is then acted upon, they added.

For now, the delay is due to the lack of adequate investigative material shared by Punjab Police, including information about the exact location of Brar in Canada, the officials said.

(With inputs by Anirudh Bhattacharyya in Toronto)