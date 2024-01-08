Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria creates ruckus in Kapurthala jail

Jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, one of the main accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, allegedly created ruckus at the Kapurthala jail on Sunday and broke an LCD screen installed in the barracks. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is one of the main accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. (HT File)

Assistant superintendent (security) of the jail, Navdeep Singh said that on December 29, 2023, an LCD was installed at the high-security barracks on the instructions of the Punjab government.

“Following an argument with another inmate, Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria took down the LCD screen from the wall and smashed it,” he said.

A case under Section 427 (mischief) of Indian Penal Code and 42-A of the Prisons Act has been registered on the complaint of the jail officials.

Bhagwanpuria was named an accused in the Moosewala case after his link was established through another accused Manmohan Singh Mohana, who was killed in a clash in Goindwal jail earlier this year. Mohana had confessed that he was in contact with Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi –both jailed at the time -- through mobile phones.

Bhagwanpuria and Bishnoi are being interrogated by Punjab and Delhi Police in several similar cases, including that of Moosewala’s murder.

The gangs fell apart in February last year after a deadly clash broke out between members of the two gangs, leaving two members of the Bhagwanpuria gang dead, in Goindwal central jail.