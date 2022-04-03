Gangster shot dead in Moga

A 32-year-old gangster was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at Marhi Mustafa village in Moga district on Saturday afternoon. While his aide sustained a bullet injury.

The deceased was identified as Harjit Singh, alias Pinta of Marhi Mustafa village.

Harjit died on the spot while his aide Gurpreet Singh (20), who sustained a bullet injury in his leg, was rushed to the civil hospital at Baghapurana from where he was referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. Baghapurana police sent the body to the district hospital at Moga for a post-mortem.

The police said around 10 criminal cases were registered against Pinta in Faridkot, Moga and other districts. He was earlier associated with the Devinder Bambiha gang and was currently out on bail.

Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said a person was killed in a firing incident in the afternoon at 1:30 pm. “Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons opened fire at Pinta and Gurpreet at the bus stop of the village. Harjit died on the spot while his associate Gurpreet was injured. Police have started an investigation and we are trying to identify the accused,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police Shamsher Singh said Harjit was a history-sheeter and had enmity with various persons. “Preliminary investigation indicates it was a result of the gang war. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area and conducting raids to question the suspected persons,” he said.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at the Baghapurana police station.