Gangster shot dead in Moga
A 32-year-old gangster was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at Marhi Mustafa village in Moga district on Saturday afternoon. While his aide sustained a bullet injury.
The deceased was identified as Harjit Singh, alias Pinta of Marhi Mustafa village.
Harjit died on the spot while his aide Gurpreet Singh (20), who sustained a bullet injury in his leg, was rushed to the civil hospital at Baghapurana from where he was referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. Baghapurana police sent the body to the district hospital at Moga for a post-mortem.
The police said around 10 criminal cases were registered against Pinta in Faridkot, Moga and other districts. He was earlier associated with the Devinder Bambiha gang and was currently out on bail.
Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said a person was killed in a firing incident in the afternoon at 1:30 pm. “Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons opened fire at Pinta and Gurpreet at the bus stop of the village. Harjit died on the spot while his associate Gurpreet was injured. Police have started an investigation and we are trying to identify the accused,” he said.
Deputy superintendent of police Shamsher Singh said Harjit was a history-sheeter and had enmity with various persons. “Preliminary investigation indicates it was a result of the gang war. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area and conducting raids to question the suspected persons,” he said.
A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at the Baghapurana police station.
-
Stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel: Sikh scholars to SGPC
Sikh scholars at the Kendri Singh Sabha on Saturday urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to take up the job of reproducing standardised copies of Guru Granth Sahib in its own hands and debarred all printing and publishing companies from doing so and stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel.
-
Bring higher education to Gen-Next’s doorstep
“Can we be equal and excellent at the same time?” Former United States education secretary, John Gardner, had asked back in the 1960s. Since then, access, equity, quality and affordability in education have been widely debated. Technological advancements in the modern world are so prolific that higher education institutions (HEIs) unable to embrace the changes taking place in teaching and learning processes will lose relevance. Digitalisation will help learners who cannot come to the classroom, and those who are differently abled. Vidwan (a digital database of experts) allows expertise sharing and collaboration among academics and institutions.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop to three
The tricity recorded three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a 50% drop from the six infections the day before. Two of the fresh cases surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 35 and 36, while the third was reported from Mohali. Panchkula completed four days without any increase in its case tally. As many as 17 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, eight in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
-
Op Muskan: 28 child beggars, labourers rescued in Chandigarh
On April 1, as many as 16 children who were found begging across Chandigarh – Sector 44/45 chowk; Sector 17 Bus Stand Chowk; Sector 15 market, Sector 17 plaza and Sector 30 market – were medically examined at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and admitted at Asha Kiran, Sector 46, and Women Worker Hostel, Sector 24. The next day, seven more beggars and five child labourers were rescued from the Burail Market.
-
Panjab University likely to scrap MPhil from 2022-23 session
Panjab University is likely to discontinue the MPhil programme being run in its various departments from the 2022-23 academic session, in line with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). A decision in this regard was taken by the varsity's apex governing body, the senate, in February. Earlier this year, Delhi University had also decided to discontinue the programme from the next session.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics