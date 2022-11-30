Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gangster-terror nexus case: NIA raids gangster’s Ludhiana house, questions kin

Gangster-terror nexus case: NIA raids gangster’s Ludhiana house, questions kin

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 01:25 AM IST

A team of NIA conducted a raid at the house of gangster Rajvir Singh, alias Ravi Rajgarh, at Rajgarh village of Doraha in Ludhiana on Tuesday to unearth the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug peddlers.

Rajgarh is also an accused in the murder case of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. Though Rajgarh was not present at his home, the NIA team questioned his family members for four hours. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the house of gangster Rajvir Singh, alias Ravi Rajgarh, at Rajgarh village of Doraha on Tuesday to unearth the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug peddlers.

Rajgarh is also an accused in the murder case of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. Though Rajgarh was not present at his home, the NIA team questioned his family members for four hours.

The NIA team with heavy police force cordoned off the area and did not allow anyone to enter. It was the second raid at the house of the gangster in the past two-and-a-half months.

Rajgarh is facing a trial in 12 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and assault at various police stations. When he was lodged at the Ludhiana Central jail in 2013, he had assaulted jail officials. A case was lodged against him at the Division number 7 police station. He is convict in a 2011 murder case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

He is an A-category gangster. He had given 25 lakh to Ludhiana-based transporter Baldev Chaudhary, who is already arrested in connection with providing weapons to the shooters involved in the Moose Wala murder case, to send Anmol, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to Dubai.

Agency raids Sangrur jail, seizes cellphone from gangster

Sangrur : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the Sangrur jail in connection with the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and traffickers and recovered a mobile phone from a ‘C’ category gangster.

The gangster has been identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Binny Gujjar, a resident of Hoshiarpur. He is lodged in the jail in a murder case.

Sources said the NIA teams arrived here in the morning and searched Gujjar’s cell for over four hours and recovered a keypad mobile phone.

The NIA had specific inputs about the usage of the phone by the gangster.

Sangrur SSP Surindra Lamba said, “The NIA team searched the cell of gangster Gujjar. Apart from that, we do not have any information.”

Wednesday, November 30, 2022
