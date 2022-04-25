Garbage menace: PAC protests, blame Ludhiana MC officials’ lackadaisical attitude
Members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) organised a selfie-point protest against illegal dumping of garbage in open on Sunday, the eighth consecutive week, in front of the open garbage dump at Saidan Chowk, which comes under the constituency of MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi.
Advocate RS Arora and Colonel (retired) CM Lakhanpal said despite change in political regime, the plight of Ludhiana is the same.
Vijay Kumar, whose factory is adjoining the illegal dump at Saidan Chowk, said four members of his family died following diseases due to this illegal dump and he himself is now suffering from breathing problem but no one has ever tried to lift a finger.
Engineer Jaskirat Singh, Mohinder Singh Sekhon and Kuldeep Singh Khaira informed, “The city residents have started joining the movement and our agitation will continue till the open dumps are removed from the city and processing of garbage at Tajpur Dump starts efficiently.”
Engineer Kapil Arora and Mohit Saggar added that the bureaucratic red tape could be gauged from the fact that the civic body has hired a consultant who would prepare the DPR by September. “Which means, the processing of garbage at Tajpur is not likely to start in 2022. The chief minister and local bodies department should take cognizance and order a probe into their failure in providing a healthy and safe environment to residents of Ludhiana,” Arora said.
Engineer Gagnish Khurana and Harpreet Soin said from May 1, PAC will hold peaceful protest in front of the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana central Ashok Pappi Prashar.
The PAC members claimed that they have video footage of civic body employees seeking bribes from street vendors in lieu of putting up kiosks on the road.
-
CM skips Modi award as BJP-Sena tussle worsens
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award in Mumbai on Sunday. Conspicuous by his absence at the event was Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who instead chose to pay a visit to 83-year-old Chandrabhaga Shinde, who became the face of protests by Shiv Sena workers against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana a day earlier, at her residence in Parel in the evening.
-
Long power cuts force residents to turn to diesel generators
Long and unscheduled power cuts across the city are forcing residents to cough up more for electricity as RWAs have to depend on diesel-guzzling generator sets, which cost ₹22 and ₹30 per unit. The power cuts have also led to an increase in the maintenance charges as gensets are being used to run facilities in condominiums. Residents said the power cuts lasts up to 10 hours, thereby increasing the dependence on generators.
-
Gangster Dhothian, one of the key accused in Nabha jailbreak case, attempts suicide in jail
Police said he tried to end his life to avoid checking of his cell on Saturday. He has been booked for attempting to commit suicide at city 1 police station. Deputy Superintendent of the jail Jaspreet Singh conducted a search of cell number 5 at 7:40 PM to find mobile phones or any communication devices. He was shifted to jail, police said. A resident of Dhotian village in Taran Tarn, Amandeep is one of the prime accused in the Nabha jailbreak case.
-
Fake email id of Tata Hospital director created; police begin probe
Mumbai: Cops are investigating a case where an unidentified person created a fake email address of Tata Memorial Centre's director and sent out emails to the staff pretending to be hdirector Dr Badwe, who is currently in the United States of America for a working visit According to the police, the technical officer of the centre's IT department - Manoj Chavan, received an email on April 19 from an id 'ceo@inlinebiz.site'. Dr Badwe informed Chavan that he had not sent any email. Dr Badwe was not available for comment.
-
Maharashtra directs local authorities to monitor Covid-19 situation
Mumbai: As daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surged in the past week, authorities have said that they are monitoring the situation closely. Maharashtra reported 144 fresh cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the caseload to 78,76,841 and the toll to 77,28,091. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 73 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The highest number of cases in the state was reported in Mumbai at 73, followed by 15 in Pune municipal corporation jurisdiction.
