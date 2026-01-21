Gas cylinder blast triggers panic in Indira Colony

Panic gripped Indira Colony on Tuesday afternoon after a gas cylinder explosion ripped through a house, blowing off its roof and causing a wall to collapse. The blast sent shockwaves through the narrow lane, prompting residents to rush out of their homes fearing a major disaster. Panic gripped Indira Colony on Tuesday afternoon after a gas cylinder explosion ripped through a house, blowing off its roof and causing a wall to collapse. The blast sent shockwaves through the narrow lane, prompting residents to rush out of their homes fearing a major disaster. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to eyewitnesses, the sound of the explosion was so loud that many mistook it for a bomb blast. Thick smoke engulfed the area as neighbours gathered at the spot. Several household items inside the room were gutted in the fire, while some belongings were quickly pulled out by residents to prevent further damage.

Police from Division Number 2 police station reached the scene soon after receiving information and cordoned off the area. Janakpuri police post in-charge Satnam Singh said the house belongs to Pushpa, who lives there with her family. Both she and her husband work in a private company and were away at work at the time of the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple’s 12-year-old daughter was at home and had been cooking food on the gas stove in the afternoon. It is suspected that she left the gas burning and went out to play, following which the flame reached the gas pipe, leading to the cylinder explosion. The impact of the blast blew away the sheet-like roof of the room and caused a wall to cave in.

Police officials said the situation could have turned far more serious as the locality is situated close to a railway line and scrap godowns. A spread of fire could have endangered several nearby houses. However, no one was present in the room at the time of the explosion, and no injuries were reported.

Police said the incident appears to be the result of negligence. They added that with the assistance of the gas agency, awareness drives would be conducted in the area to educate residents about the safe use of LPG cylinders and prevent such mishaps in the future.