Gas leak to flood relief; a heavy year for Ludhiana administration

As the year comes to a close, it is essential to pause and reflect on the events that shaped Ludhiana over 2023. Undoubtedly, it has been a year marked by challenges and resilience, with one of the most tragic incidents being the gas leak tragedy that claimed the 11 lives, including three minors, in April. The entire city mourned the losses and the scars remain etched in our collective memories to this day.

In an achievement, the district administration carried out effective flood relief efforts during the disaster caused by heavy rainfall across the state during the monsoon season.

Lows

DC office parking contract suspended

With the regular overcharging reported at the Mini Secretariat, Ludhiana west MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi conducted a surprise check at the parking lot in January. The attendant was caught fleecing visitors and the district administration cancelled the parking contract. Although a new contract has been alloted to another firm, the complaints of the overcharging has been highlighted by the residents yet again.

teacher killed in roof collapse at Baddowal school

In August, the roof of a school of eminence, Government Senior Secondary School in Baddowal village, collapsed, claiming the life of a teacher, Ravinder Kaur, 45. At least three other teachers were severely injured in the incident.

3 minors among 11 dead in Giaspura gas leak

At least 11 persons, including three minors, were killed in a gas leak in Giaspura, a thickly populated area, on April 30. A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death as “poisoning resulting from the inhalation of toxic gas”. However, the specific type of poisoning remains unknown, pending examination. According to report of the magisterial probe into the incident, the chemical analysis of the viscera samples, essential in determining the exact type of intoxicant, has not been completed.

BDPO caught red-handed while taking bribe

The Sidhwan Bet police registered a case against the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO). The BDPO was accused of accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from the sarpanch of Baisami village. In a separate incident, the department of rural development and panchayats suspended Khanna BDPO Kulwinder Singh Randhawa for allegedly embezzling government funds.

Ministerial staff halt work for over a month

Members of Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) were on a strike for over a month, from November 14 to December 18. The strike created a significant backlog of applications at government offices, causing inconvenience to residents. Under the PSMSU, employees from multiple offices gathered for a rally at the deputy commissioner’s office in Ludhiana. The effort was aimed at drawing attention towards the grievances of the employees and pensioners, urging the government to fulfil its promises made in the notifications issued in 2022 regarding the restoration of old pension scheme.

Highs

Three kanals freed from illegal occupants

Continuing its campaign to retrieve panchayat land from the illegal possession, the district administration freed three kanals commercial land from illegal occupants in Balloke village. Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who was present during the drive on December 14, said that land village’s commercial land holds significance from a financial standpoint. He added that the land would be used to raise funds which cab be utilised for the welfare of the people.

Over 3k mutations settled at revenue camp

Over 3,000 mutations were settled at a revenue camp organised under the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” initiative. The camp, focused on citizen-centric services, addressed a variety of applications, including mutation and land-ownership cases, contributing to efficient governance.

Doorstep delivery of government services

The state government launched an initiative aimed at doorstep delivery of 43 citizen-centric services. The ”Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar” scheme was launched in Ludhiana by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. The services range from birth and death registrations to pension applications through scheduled home visits by staff.

Malik leads flood relief efforts

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik led swift relief efforts flood-affected villages of the districts. During this, 500 dry ration kits, sanitary pads and tarpaulins were distributed. The visit was aimed at assessing relief measures and demonstrating the district administration’s commitment to minimising losses caused by heavy rainfall in the state.