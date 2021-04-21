Gatherings capped at 50 as Covid cases spike in HP

With the surge in coronavirus cases continuing across Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday ordered stricter restrictions such as capping gatherings in marriages and social events, staggered attendance in offices and 50% occupancy in public transport.

Thakur, after a high-level meeting held at state capital Shimla, said only 50 people will be allowed in marriages, funerals and social functions, be it indoor or outdoor.

Employees’ working week has been reduced to five days with Saturday and Sunday off. In government offices, attendance of employees will be staggered so that half of the staff will attend office on two consecutive days and others will work from home. However, those working from home must not leave the station and remain available for any exigency.

Pregnant employees or those with disabilities have been exempted from attending office.

The CM said public transport vehicles will also ply at 50% occupancy.

“We are making all efforts to ensure that migrant labourers do not leave the state. Industries and contractors, with whom they are employed, have been asked to provide them with all necessary help,” said Thakur.

Political rallies have been banned. The CM said there is no restriction on movement of people as of now. However, people coming from high-caseload states are expected to self-quarantine.

Offices closed for public dealing in Kangra

Meanwhile, the Kangra district administration has imposed restriction on movement at night. The restrictions will remain effective from 8pm to 6am from Tuesday night.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said only some essential categories have been exempted. The movement on Saturday and Sundays will be restricted during the day as well while markets will remain closed. “The district has recorded around 3,000 cases and 51 deaths in the month of April alone. The positivity rate in the month of April was well above 13%, which is alarming,” he said.

The DC said situation is somewhat under control and of 238 Covid beds available 189 are occupied. “We have also started a Covid Care Centre with 40-bed capacity, which could be expanded to 500 beds within 24 hours,” he said, adding that the administration was in touch with private hospitals and 75 oxygenated beds can be arranged, should the need arise.

Shop timings fixed in Una

Una deputy commissioner Raghav Sharma said under the Disaster Management Act, markets in the district will remain closed on Sunday, except for essential goods’ shops. On week days also shops will open at fixed times.

“All shops except essential goods shops will remain closed on Sunday. On week days, these shops will remain open from 9am to 6pm,” said Sharma.