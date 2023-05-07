Chandigarh: Government College of Education holds annual prize distribution ceremony

Government College of Education (GCE), Sector 20-D, organised an annual prize distribution ceremony on Saturday. The achievers of batches 2022, 2023 and various committees of the college were given 212 prizes, 46 college colours, and merit certificates. The college principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the chief guest UT chief engineer CB Ojha. Students of Government College of Education, Chandigarh, performing a dance during the annual prize distribution ceremony. (HT Photo)

Ojha, addressing the students, appreciated the college for providing a substantial platform to students for professing their academic and co-curricular skills. He also highlighted the essence of education and emphasised that intrinsic motivation helps to translate ideas into convictions, and hone the skills which sow seeds of taking initiative in life situations.

A short cultural programme, including bhajans, qawali, Himachali Natti and Ladakhi dance etc, were also organised on the occasion. The programme was structured under the guidance of the principal by cultural committee incharges Balwinder Kaur, Meena and Aarti Bhatt.

Anil Sharma, executive engineer (Civil), Gurpreet Singh, executive engineer(Electrical), Sanjay Sahni, executive engineer(Public Health), Ashwani Bhalla, SDO (Electrical), Sarwan Singh, SDO (Civil), Surinder Singh, SDO (Public Health), Darshan Singh, JE, Balbir Singh, JE and Tarun, JE, were also present on the occasion.