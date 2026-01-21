Gear up for upcoming panchayat elections: Himachal Cong chief to party workers

State Congress president Vinay Kumar has called upon party workers to gear up and actively take to the field for the upcoming panchayat elections. Welcoming the government’s decision to hold panchayat elections before April 30, he said that the Congress has always respected the democratic system. Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vinay Kumar. (File)

Vinay advised party workers to field and support candidates in the elections who are aligned with the party’s ideology. “Panchayat elections are extremely important and help strengthen the ideology of any political party at the grassroots level,” he said.

He also urged party workers to intensify the ongoing “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” being run by the Congress against the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from MGNREGA and “efforts to weaken the scheme”. He called upon workers to make people associated with MGNREGA aware of its shortcomings and the impact of the current policies.

Vinay alleged that the BJP-led central government has replaced MGNREGA with the VB-G Ram G scheme, thereby dismantling the multi-dimensional law related to gram panchayats, which had been strengthening rural development, while also providing employment to villagers near their homes. He said that by taking complete control, the Centre has weakened panchayats.

He said that this issue will play a significant role in the forthcoming panchayat elections in the State and that the BJP will have to pay a political price for it.