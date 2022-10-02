Gender should not be basis for ticket distribution: Meenakshi Lekhi

Minister for state for external affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday said women in the country today don’t require slogans for empowerment.

“Women empowerment in the country was important, and the government has set a fine example for this,” she said while addressing media in the state capital Shimla.

She said for ticket allotment in elections, gender should not be the only criteria, but women should be given the opportunity based on their ability. She said ability was more important than the reservation for women. Answering media questions on the women’s reservation in allotment of assembly election tickets to women, she said, the BJP wants opportunity not a reservation for women.

Lekhi made a veiled attack on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the party’s campaign in the 2022 UP elections “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ (I’m a girl, I can fight). She said, “It was never said ‘Mai Ladki hu, Ladna Janti hun’ (I’m a girl and I know how to fight). The schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for women are examples of empowerment in the country. BJP has always promoted 33% women in the party right from the block-level to state level.”She said that in comparison to the government in Delhi, the double-engine government in Himachal Pradesh has set an example for generations to come. “There is no other strong party in the state to stand in the fray in front of the BJP,” she said.

She commended the state government for its work in the social sector. She said that the Jai Ram government has done excellent work in the interest of every person in the state during the Corona period.