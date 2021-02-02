Get high-security number plates or pay ₹5,000 fine in Chandigarh
The Registration and Licensing Authority, Chandigarh, is going for stricter implementation of mandatory high security registration plate (HSRPs) and third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) on all old and new vehicles registered in the city.
From March, the RLA will ask police to impose a fine of ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 on two- and four-wheelers, respectively, found in violation. As of now, the deadline of February 28 has been set only for CH01BK and BL series. To prevent any rush, staggered enforcement will be followed for other series.
“For vehicles registered after the introduction of dealer-point vehicle registration in 2019, the RC was not issued without an HSRP. But, for vehicles registered earlier, there was a lack of uniformity in number plates. To ensure uniformity, as per the latest directions of the ministry of road transport and highways, all Chandigarh-registered vehicles must have only the stipulated HSRP and third registration mark plates. Failure to comply can invite challan,” said Virat, RLA.
Owners of vehicles with numbers in CH01BK and CH01BL series can apply for affixing HSRP and third registration mark at the RLA office in Sector 17 by February 28 as per the procedure available on the website chdtransport.gov.in, said Virat.
For vehicles in CH01BM to BT series, too, owners can apply at the RLA office, though no deadline has been set. Similarly, owners of vehicles in other old or existing series can apply at the RLA office or the SDM (south) office at the Sports Complex in Sector 42 or the SDM (east) office at the CTU Workshop in Industrial Area, Phase 1.
The transport department has also authorised dealers of the original equipment manufacturers to affix colour coded stickers and HSRPs on old and new vehicles. The replacement of an existing registration plate can be done only after ensuring that the old plate has been surrendered and destroyed on the office premises.
The vehicles owners who fail to get the number plates affixed are liable for prosecution under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.
'Join them in their camps': AAP's Bhagwant Mann lashes out at Punjab CM
- Mann, the AAP's Lok Sabha leader, said that the chief minister is obligated to join the farmers at Delhi’s borders and should set up a helpdesk for them.
