 Get pet dogs registered or face legal action: Panchkula MC - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Get pet dogs registered or face legal action: Panchkula MC

Get pet dogs registered or face legal action: Panchkula MC

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 10, 2024 08:22 AM IST

With the residents of Panchkula failing to get their dogs registered, municipal corporation (MC) has decided to take legal action against the defaulting pet owners.

MC official said that the impounded dogs will be handed over to the animal husbandry department and fine will be imposed on the owner. (HT PHOTO)

MC officials said that after registering the dog by the MC, a token will be tied around the dog’s neck and if someone’s pet dog is found roaming in the street without a token and without a leash, then that dog will be impounded and legal action will be taken against the dog owner.

Municipal corporation commissioner Sachin Gupta said that the pet ownrers should ensure that their dogs are vaccinated by the veterinarian of the hospital of animal husbandry department. In absence of the vaccination OPD slip, the dog will not be registered with the municipal corporation.

Drive to catch monkeys

In a special drive to catch monkeys, MC on Saturday caught 36 monkeys from Sector 25 and released them in the forest range. Municipal corporation commissioner Sachin Gupta said that the campaign will continue till all the monkeys in the city are caught.

