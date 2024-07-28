Get representatives from both sides to sit together: Mehbooba Mufti to Amit Shah on getting back PoK

Celebrating the Peoples Democratic Party’s 25th foundation day, former chief minister and party president Mehbooba Mufti urged Union home Minister Amit Shah to constitute a committee a committee from “both sides” of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the issues the region faces “till the time you bring that part back”. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and other party leaders during a public rally on the 25th Foundation Day of the party in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Mufti, who was addressing a gathering of party workers in Srinagar, noted that the home minister has frequently spoken about getting back the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok), which is a part of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I want to request the Home Minister. By the time you bring that part back to India, we need to form a committee of members of both parts of Kashmir. Get us together so that we can sit twice in a year and have discussions over the issues which people of both Kashmirs are facing,” she said.

The former CM requested the Shah and the Centre to shun “ego” and allow the people of two parts of Kashmir to sit together.

“Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did the same thing in his tenure and I appeal to the present government to repeat the same for resolution of issues,” she added.

Mufti later told workers about the efforts which the party put to bring relief to people of J&K especially when the party was ruling the state.

The PDP was founded by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1999 and the party formed governments twice in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 25 years, first with the Congress and then with the BJP from 2015 to 2018.

Mufti said her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had a dream that both the neighbouring nations should come together for peace. “My father was so happy when PM Narendra Modi went to Pakistan and met Pakistani PM Nawaz. But things didn’t go according to his expectations,” she said.