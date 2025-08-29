Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Ghaggar water-level below danger mark, Punjab finance minister assures relief measures

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 06:16 am IST

Speaking to the media after a review meeting with senior officials, Cheema said the inflow of water into the river has already declined and is expected to recede further within 20 hours.

With the Ghaggar river’s water level recorded at 744.3 feet—four feet below the danger mark of 748 feet—Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday assured that the situation remains under control.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema during a meeting in Sangrur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Speaking to the media after a review meeting with senior officials, Cheema said the inflow of water into the river has already declined and is expected to recede further within 20 hours. He added that the district administration is actively working in the affected villages of Satauj, Hariau, Daska and Sangatpura, promising that compensation will be provided to residents hit by the floods.

Highlighting restoration efforts, the minister informed that of the 18 breaches reported in drains and rivulets, 12 have been repaired while work on the remaining six is underway. He also pointed out that although 3.73 crore was allocated earlier this year for drain cleaning and desilting, heavy rainfall in hilly states and local downpours led to fresh silt and weed accumulation in plains, causing obstructions. Continuous efforts are being made to clear them.

Cheema directed strict action against officers negligent in strengthening or cleaning water channels. He instructed officials to conduct regular field visits, monitor rain-hit schools, health institutions, and government buildings, and ensure necessary repairs. He also ordered the health department to deploy mobile medical vans in affected villages.

The minister emphasised that all future development projects must include proper drainage systems and appealed to people to fully cooperate with the administration’s relief operations.

