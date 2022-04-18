Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas sends Ludhiana audience into trance

Noted playback singer Pankaj Udhas, recipient of Padma Shri, enthralled the audience with his evergreen ghazals in a musical night organised at Sutlej Club on Sunday evening.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik was the chief guest at the programme.

Udhas performed ‘Chithi aayi hai’ song and many ghazals, including Sone jaisa rang hai tera, Aur ahista kijiye baatein, Ek taraf uska ghar ek taraf maikada, and others.

General secretary of club Sanjiv Dhanda said they organised the night following demand of club members.

Other Briefs

Vet Varsity to hold 2nd convocation on April 20

Ludhiana

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will be holding its second convocation on April 20 at Pal Auditorium, Punjab Agricultural University Campus.

A total of 24 gold medals shall also be awarded to the students for excelling at university level. The students who have completed their programme of studies and whose results have been notified on or after April 1, 2021 will be conferred respective degrees.

The Governor of Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit, chancellor of the University will chair the function.

Registrar H S Banga, GADVASU, informed that the students will assemble for rehearsal on April 19 at 9 am in the Pal Auditorium.

The degrees will be awarded for programmes in Doctor of Philosophy, Master of Veterinary Science, Master of Dairy Science & Technology, Master of Fisheries Science, Master of Veterinary Science/ Master of Science (Biotechnology), Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry, Bachelor of Dairy Science & Technology, Bachelor of Fisheries Science and Bachelor of Biotechnology.

On the occasion, honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) will also be conferred to Tarun Shridhar, retired IAS and member (Administrative), Central Administrative Tribunal. for his commendable contribution for uplifting livestock and fisheries sector.

5-day-long health fair to being today

Ludhiana

The district health department will be organising a five-day long health fair from April 18 to April 22.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said this fair will be organised at block-level, where information on health services as well as different diseases and prevention measures would be provided.

Stressing on the need to raise health awareness among the people for the prevention of communicable and non-communicable diseases, Dr SP Singh said the fair would prove instrumental in bringing about positive change among people and making them health conscious.

He said during these fairs, medical teams would dispense medicines after examining the patients and also the teams of mass media wing would create awareness among the people about healthy lifestyle.

AAP MLA Sangowal inaugurates ₹12 lakh project for installation of interlocking tiles

Ludhiana

The Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Gill, Jeevan Singh Sangowal, on Sunday, inaugurated the laying of interlocking tiles on streets of Ladian Kalan village, which will be constructed at a cost of about ₹12 lakh.

MLA Sangowal said due to residents’ confidence in him, he has won the seat by a big margin in this election.

Sangowal further said for a long-time the streets were in dilapidated condition and needed repair. He said he was working hard to solve all the major and minor problems of the people and he will continue toiling for the development of villages in his constituency.

On this occasion, the legislator was accompanied by Punjab joint secretary Gurjit Singh Gill, block development officer Malkit Singh Bhatti, secretary Jagroop Singh, sarpanch Paramjit Singh.

AAP MLA Bagga meets CM Mann, demands increase of police personnel

Ludhiana

Madan Lal Bagga, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana North, on Sunday, called on the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and discussed the issues pertaining to his constituency.

Giving details in this regard, MLA Bagga said he had taken up multiple issues related to the district with the chief minister and in particular, the issue of renovation and beautification of Buddha Nullah.

He appealed to CM to immediately increase the police force in the police stations to maintain law and order in the city. He also said the old vegetable market, BL Kapoor Hospital, should be reopened.

Bagga said CM assured his full support to the discussions held on different issues.

BFI-INBL 3X3 Basketball League Tournament: Ludhiana Queens, Pistol Group lift trophies

Ludhiana

Pistol Group and Ludhiana Queens won the Senior Men Final and Senior Women Final matches respectively on the concluding day of BFI-INBL 3X3 Basketball League Tournament at Ludhiana Basketball stadium on Sunday.

While Ludhiana Queens defeated Ludhiana Warriors by 17-9 points, Pistol Club outplayed Warriors Club by 20-17 in the finals.

The matches were also streamed live by Indian Live Sports Hub.