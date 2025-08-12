Giani Harpreet is head of SAD’s breakaway faction

Former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was unanimously elected as the president of the breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in a meeting of the delegate session held in Amritsar on Monday, a move that formalised another split in the 104-year-old ‘panthic’ party. Giani Harpreet Singh, along with other members of the breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal, in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Bibi Satwant Kaur was elected as chairperson of the ‘panthic’ council of the faction. The Akal Takht-appointed committee held the delegate session of the breakaway group of the SAD at Gurdwara Burj Akali Phoola Singh in Amritsar. More than 500 delegates attended the meeting.

Calling their faction as the “real” SAD, the rebel Akali leaders dubbed the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led outfit as the “bhagora dal”, which defied the Akal Takht’s directive of reviving the SAD on December 2, 2024. The fresh development is being seen as an open challenge to the authority of Sukhir whose leadership, these dissidents claim, has plunged the Akali Dal into a crisis. Former SGPC chiefs Bibi Jagir Kaur and Gobind Singh Longowal, along with Prem Singh Chandumajra, Parminder Dhindsa, Manpreet Singh Ayali and Surjit Singh Rakhra, were present, sending a clear message the breakaway group has their backing.

When asked about the name of the faction, Giani Harpreet Singh said it would be the Shiromani Akali Dal. Asked whether they would get it registered with the Election Commission, he said, “We will make every possible effort. If any need arises to move any court, then we will see it.”

Baba Sarabjot Singh Bedi, one of the descendants of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak and attended the meeting as a special invitee, proposed the name of Giani Harpreet Singh for president’s post. All delegates supported the proposal by raising their hands. The proposal was first endorsed by ex-SGPC chief Longowal and then seconded by Akali leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

To counter the “degradation caused by political interference” in Sikh institutions, the panthic council was constituted, which will comprise the office-bearers and dedicated Sikh thinkers. “The council will work for unity among the Sikh organisations and coordination. The party leadership will take decisions with consent of this council. The party will also revive the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF),” he said.

“Coming to power is not the sole motive of the party. We want to serve the people and panth,” Giani Harpreet Singh said, adding, “I will never contest any election in my life whether I stay president or not”.

Lashing out at the Badal-led party, he said, “I am very thankful to Sukhbir and his associates that they removed me in such an insulting manner. Had I been not removed, I would have preferred to serve at the Takht and not become president of the Akali Dal”. Giani Harpreet Singh, the former jathedar of the Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, was part of the Sikh clergy that had declared Sukhbir and other Akali leader as ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) on December 2, 2024.

In February, the SGPC had dismissed Giani Harpreet Singh as the jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

Earlier, Harpreet had opted out of the race for the post of president. But he was later persuaded to accept the proposal for becoming the president. Kaur is the daughter of the former president of the All India Sikh Students Federation, Amrik Singh, who was killed in Operation Bluestar. The Akal Takht, in its edict, formed a seven-member panel to start a membership drive and hold elections for the post of SAD president and office bearers within six months. A panel comprising SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, former SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar, Iqbal Singh Jhoonda, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Santa Singh Umaidpuri and Satwant Kaur was entrusted with this responsibility. The Sukhbir camp, however, initiated its own recruitment drive, citing legalities, a move termed as a violation of the Takht’s decree. Showing loyalty to the Sukhbir camp, Dhami and Badungar left the panel following which then Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh issued fresh directions to the Takht-appointed panel in February to start a recruitment drive. On April 12, Badal returned to the helm of the SAD with his unanimous election as president of the party.

The Akal Takht-appointed committee, however, started a parallel membership drive in March. After completion of the drive, they held the delegate session. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the SAD will see more splits. “Soon, there will be more presidents in the Akali Dal. Uncertainty prevails over the party’s future,” he said.