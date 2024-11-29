A class 11 girl student at a government school in Panipat on Thursday allegedly consumed some poisonous substance in the classroom following which her health deteriorated, said officials. Girl ‘consumes’ poison in classroom, critical

According to the school principal, the incident took place after the school prayers concluded and the girl consumed some poisonous substance in the classroom and foam started coming out of her mouth.

“We informed the girl’s family, police and educational departmental officials about the incident. The girl was rushed to a private hospital in Panipat, and she is admitted to the intensive care unit. Her condition is said to be critical,” the principal told the media.

As per sources, the girl had earlier also attempted suicide bids.

Panipat district education officer Rakesh Boora said that they will ask the girl about the reasons behind consuming poisonous substance once she recovers.

“The principal informed me about the incident, and we reached the school immediately. We are in touch with the girl’s parents also,” he added.

No FIR was registered in this case and no reaction has come from the girl’s family.