Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Girl ‘consumes’ poison in classroom, critical

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 29, 2024 07:50 AM IST

According to the school principal, the incident took place after the school prayers concluded and the girl consumed some poisonous substance in the classroom and foam started coming out of her mouth.

A class 11 girl student at a government school in Panipat on Thursday allegedly consumed some poisonous substance in the classroom following which her health deteriorated, said officials.

Girl ‘consumes’ poison in classroom, critical
Girl ‘consumes’ poison in classroom, critical

According to the school principal, the incident took place after the school prayers concluded and the girl consumed some poisonous substance in the classroom and foam started coming out of her mouth.

“We informed the girl’s family, police and educational departmental officials about the incident. The girl was rushed to a private hospital in Panipat, and she is admitted to the intensive care unit. Her condition is said to be critical,” the principal told the media.

As per sources, the girl had earlier also attempted suicide bids.

Panipat district education officer Rakesh Boora said that they will ask the girl about the reasons behind consuming poisonous substance once she recovers.

“The principal informed me about the incident, and we reached the school immediately. We are in touch with the girl’s parents also,” he added.

No FIR was registered in this case and no reaction has come from the girl’s family.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On