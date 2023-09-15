Girl student’s death: Students thrash Punjabi University professor, accuse him of harassment

Students on Thursday afternoon thrashed a senior professor of the Punjabi University, Patiala, accusing him of harassment “leading to death of a girl student”. Professor Surjit Singh, coordinator of the five-year integrated programme (languages) is currently admitted to a private hospital in Patiala.

Punjabi University students stage a protest on the campus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university authorities said that the professor received head injuries and was under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The trouble started when the students started protesting, alleging that the professor was mentally harassing a first-year student of the five-year integrated course in Punjabi by not granting her medical leave. The students alleged that the professor scolded her for being absent.

As per university authorities, the girl was suffering from a chronic disease, and her health deteriorated in the hostel. She was taken home by her parents, where she died.

“The professor has been rude to the deceased girl. He would scold her for taking too many leaves. She used to remain tense and her health further deteriorated. We want that the professor should be immediately suspended,” Satvir Singh, a student, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vice-Chancellor professor Arvind also had a word with the students, who were mostly from a five-year integrated programme.

Giving details the V-C said that the girl’s health deteriorated on Wednesday morning in the hostel. “She was taken to the university’s health centre in an ambulance. She was given symptomatic treatment and she returned to the hostel. After a few hours, her parents took her home. During the wee hours on Thursday, she died at her residence. She was suffering from a chronic disease,” the V-C added.

When asked about the allegations of the students, VC Prof Arvind, said, “During the discussion with the protesting students, I have asked them to give me a written complaint against the professor. I haven’t received any complaint so far. I have not received any complaint against this professor in the past.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terming it as an unfortunate incident, the V-C said strict action would be taken. “It will be dealt with strictly. We are writing to the police to file an FIR in the case. It seems that it was planned by someone,” the V-C said.