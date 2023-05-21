Girls dominate merit list of Himachal board Class 12 exams

Dharamshala: Girls put up a stellar performance outshining boys in the arts, commerce, and science streams of the Class 12 exams conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), Dharamshala, the results of which were declared on Saturday. HT Image

Of the 49 students in the joint merit list, 37 are girls. The overall pass percentage of the Class 12 exams, which were held between March 10 and 31, was 79.4%, a drop of 14.5% against 93.9% pass percentage last year.

The results are available on the HPBOSE’s website, www.hpbose.org.

Declaring the result, HPBoSE secretary Vishal Sharma said 1,05,369 students appeared for the exams of which 83,418 passed. As many as 8,139 candidates got a compartment.

Sharma said candidates who want their answer sheets re-evaluated or re-checked may apply through online mode by depositing a fee of ₹500 and ₹400, respectively, till June 4.

Science stars

Ojaswini Upamanyu of Government School, Ghanari in Una district, topped the science stream by scoring 98.6%, followed by Kanupriya of Government School Chururu, Una, who scored 98.2%.

Crediting her teachers and parents for her success, Upmanyu said one need to set some goals and achieve them step by step to be successful. She aims to become an administrative officer.

Arnav of Government School, Houri Devi (Kangra), and Arshdeep Chaudhary of Government School, Dhusara (Una), stood joint third by scoring 98% each.

Of the 36 students who made it to the list of top 10 in the stream, 24 were girls and 12 boys.

Arts aces

In the arts stream, Tarnija Sharma of DAV School, Una, Divya Jyoti of Model Public School, Karsog (Mandi), Nupur Kaith of Government Girls School, Portmore (Shimla), and Jyesh of Government School, Jarwa Juneli (Sirmaur), jointly stood first by scoring 97.4%.

Sharma said that she studied in an organised manner and crediting the teachers and parents for her success, adding that she wanted to make a name for herself in the field of economics.

Niharika Thakur of Government Girls School, Portmore, scored 97.2% to stand second, while Saniya of Government School, Utpur (Hamirpur), Kashish of Government School, Rampur Bushahr (Shimla), and Bhumika Thakur of New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar (Solan), shared the third position with 97% each.

Fifty students have made it to the merit list of whom 45 are girls.

Commerce champs

Vrinda Thakur of Government School, Sarahan (Sirmaur), topped the commerce stream with 98.4% followed by Anisha of BKD School (Devi Nagar), Paonta Sahib (Sirmaur), who scored 98%. Ankita of Government School, Ghanari (Una), and Sweta Devi of The New Era School of Sciences, Chhatri (Kangra), scored 97.6% each to bag the third position.

A total of 24 students made it to the merit list of whom 21 are girls.

