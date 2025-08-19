Girls shine as Ludhiana School Games kick off

The 69th district-level school games for boys and girls in under-14, 17 and 19 categories began on Monday across multiple venues in the city. Winners of district level judo tournament held at School of Eminence Sekhewal, Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

On the opening day, the spotlight was on girls’ competitions in three sports, Judo, Softball and Lawn Tennis. Judo matches were hosted at Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, where young players displayed strong technique and determination. In the under-14 category, several weight divisions saw keenly contested matches. Sonakshi of Government High School, Jamalpur clinched gold in the 23 kg category, while Sangeeta of Sekhewal bagged silver and Anamika of BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar, took bronze. In the 27 kg class, Madhu of Jamalpur emerged champion, with Jigyasa of Government School, Kot Gangu Rai securing silver. Vandana of Gill Girls’ School and Sneha of SOE Sekhewal shared the bronze.

The intensity carried forward to higher weight groups. Madalsa of DAV School, BRS Nagar, won gold in the 32 kg category, followed by Sujata of Jamalpur with silver, while Princi of SOE Sekhewal and Adriga of BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar settled for bronze. In the 36 kg division, Anchal of BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar secured top honours, Komal of Sekhewal claimed silver, while Satuti of HVM School and Harman of Jamalpur took bronze. Hazel of DAV School, BRS Nagar dominated the 40 kg category, winning gold, with Vanshika of Orient School taking silver, and Yasna of BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar along with Sahiman of SOE Sekhewal grabbing bronze. The 44 kg division was clinched by Priyal of SOE Sekhewal, while Siddhi Jain of BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar stood second. Kareena of Kot Gangu Rai and Kritika of HVM School finished third.

Meanwhile, the softball matches for girls across under-14, under-17 and under-19 age groups were held at Government High School, Dolo Kalan. The contests drew enthusiastic participation with six teams in under-14, seven in under-17 and eight in under-19 categories. The matches saw impressive fielding and batting, keeping the spectators engaged throughout.

Adding to the action, Lawn Tennis matches for girls were organised at Harvest Academy, Jassowal Kular. A total of seven teams competed in the under-14 category, three teams in under-17 and two in under-19. The young tennis players displayed promising talent and showcased disciplined performances on court.