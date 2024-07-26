Give advance notice of security withdrawal to Moosewala’s friend: HC

Chandigarh : The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the Punjab government to give an advance notice if it decides to withdraw security cover given to Harsimran Sandhu, a lawyer and close friend of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala. The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the Punjab government to give an advance notice if it decides to withdraw security cover given to Harsimran Sandhu, a lawyer and close friend of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The high court bench of justice Kuldeep Tiwari was hearing a plea from Sandhu, who had demanded that adequate security be provided to him as he was receiving threats from gangsters.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district, a day after his security was scaled down.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had taken the responsibility for the murder, saying that the singer was eliminated to avenge the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera who was shot dead in Mohali in 2021.

In May this year, the government had told court that six security personnel have been provided to Sandhu as an interim measure.

In a fresh affidavit, the government told the court that the competent authority has recommended for deputing six personnel for Sandhu’s security and will continue with the petitioner on purely temporary basis, subject to the periodic review as per the guidelines laid down in the State Security Policy-2013.

In view of this, the court disposed of the plea adding that no further direction is required. “However, it is made clear that in case the authority concerned has any intention to withdraw the security, which has now been given to the petitioner, an advance notice shall be served to him informing about the decision,” it said, while disposing of his plea filed in August 2022.