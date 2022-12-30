Give clarity on law and order situation: Sukhbir tells Bhagwant Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday questioned chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s claim that Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) model on law and order was now the best in the country.

“It is shameful that an elected chief minister is outrightly lying on such a sensitive issue at a time when Punjabis are plagued by law of jungle and breakdown of communal harmony,” said the SAD chief.

Stating that he was anguished at the “publicity stunt” of the AAP government, to project itself as the “number one state” on the law-and-order front, the SAD President said, “Punjabis want Bhagwant Mann to apologize for failing them on law and order front and resign as home minister”.

Telling the chief minister that unlike him, Punjabis were not suffering from amnesia, Sukhbir said right after formation of the AAP government, the state witnessed a spate of killings, such as prominent Kabaddi players including Nangal Ambian and the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.Badal also castigated the AAP government of withdrawing his security and later publicising it.

Badal also questioned the rocket propelled grenade attack on the Intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali and later at a police station in Sarhali.

The State also witnessed communal tensions after decades in the Kali Mandir clashes in Patiala, he said.

Gangsters continue to strike at will with one of Moose Wala’s killers Deepak Tinu escaping from police custody. The common man was afflicted by snatchings and robberies even as traders and industrialists were targeted and killed for failing to pay ransoms to gangsters. Sukhbir asked the chief minister to clarify whether all this was an achievement or denigration.