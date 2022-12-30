Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Give clarity on law and order situation: Sukhbir tells Bhagwant Mann

Give clarity on law and order situation: Sukhbir tells Bhagwant Mann

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 09:20 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday questioned chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s claim that Aam Aadmi Party’s model on law and order was now the best in the country

Badal also questioned the rocket propelled grenade attack on the Intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali and later at a police station in Sarhali. (HT file photo)
Badal also questioned the rocket propelled grenade attack on the Intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali and later at a police station in Sarhali. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday questioned chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s claim that Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) model on law and order was now the best in the country.

“It is shameful that an elected chief minister is outrightly lying on such a sensitive issue at a time when Punjabis are plagued by law of jungle and breakdown of communal harmony,” said the SAD chief.

Stating that he was anguished at the “publicity stunt” of the AAP government, to project itself as the “number one state” on the law-and-order front, the SAD President said, “Punjabis want Bhagwant Mann to apologize for failing them on law and order front and resign as home minister”.

Telling the chief minister that unlike him, Punjabis were not suffering from amnesia, Sukhbir said right after formation of the AAP government, the state witnessed a spate of killings, such as prominent Kabaddi players including Nangal Ambian and the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.Badal also castigated the AAP government of withdrawing his security and later publicising it.

Badal also questioned the rocket propelled grenade attack on the Intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali and later at a police station in Sarhali.

The State also witnessed communal tensions after decades in the Kali Mandir clashes in Patiala, he said.

Gangsters continue to strike at will with one of Moose Wala’s killers Deepak Tinu escaping from police custody. The common man was afflicted by snatchings and robberies even as traders and industrialists were targeted and killed for failing to pay ransoms to gangsters. Sukhbir asked the chief minister to clarify whether all this was an achievement or denigration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out