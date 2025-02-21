Give report on Sector-31 group home operation: Human rights panel to Chandigarh admn

Taking action over the non-operation of Group Home in Sector 31, Punjab and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission has directed UT administration to provide a detailed report on its current status. In a complaint to Punjab and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission, a PU professor said despite being completed in July 2024, the group home for individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental illness in Sector 31 remains locked, unused, and without an official inauguration date. (HT Photo)

Commission chairperson justice Sant Parkash has sought a comprehensive report on the group home project facilities and present condition from the UT chief secretary, home secretary and deputy commissioner before the hearing of the next date.

The direction came after the commission received a video complaint from the chairperson of Panjab University Centre for Human Rights and Duties on the urgent need for operationalisation of the Group Home, located within the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID).

In the video, the professor said the law provided for the establishment of group homes where adults with mental illness and disabilities could live with the assistance of social workers and support staff. Numerous families and professionals in Chandigarh have long been advocating for such a facility, leading to the UT administration’s approval in 2022 to build a group home in Sector 31 over a 2-acre area, one of the largest government group homes in the country.

Despite the completion of the ₹35 crore project in July 2024, the group home for individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental illness remains locked, unused, and without an official inauguration date.

Further, no recruitment of social workers and attendants has been made, nor has any awareness drive been conducted regarding its availability. The administration’s decision to keep a ₹20 lakh security deposit to access the facility has raised significant concerns, making it unaffordable for many families.

The commission expressed its serious concern over the fact that a substantial amount from the state exchequer has been spent on a project designed to protect the human rights of adults with mental illness and disabilities, yet it remains inaccessible and non-functional. The core objective of establishing this group home is being defeated due to administrative inaction and financial barriers, the commission chairperson said.

The directions have come amid the social welfare department inviting applications for admission in the group home and giving a 20-day window frame for applying followed by 45 days screening.

The department has recently said it will make the group home operational from March after admitting 10 adults to the facility, five each of mental illness and intellectual disability. Initially, the group home will be run on a pilot basis. The further recruitment of social workers, and nurses is to be done simultaneously as the application, screening and medical test process will take time.