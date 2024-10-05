Give residents more time to install rooftop solar plants: Kataria to Chandigarh admn

In what could bring major relief to around 4,000 homeowners who were served resumption notices for not installing rooftop solar power plants in September, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday advised the Chandigarh administration to give residents more time to comply. Kataria on Friday chaired a review meeting with the department of science and technology and renewable energy, and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) to assess the city’s renewable energy initiatives. (HT File)

Kataria on Friday chaired a review meeting with the department of science and technology and renewable energy, and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) to assess the city’s renewable energy initiatives.

UT adviser Rajeev Verma, home secretary Mandeep Brar, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, science and technology and renewable energy secretary TC Nautiyal and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

Estate officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh briefed the attendees that notices had been issued to residents having plot size of 500 square yards or more to ensure compliance of provisions of building bylaws related to mandatory installation of rooftop solar systems.

It was apprised that these residents had been given two months to comply with the mandatory regulations regarding rooftop solar systems.

On this, the administrator suggested that the estate department may consider granting more time for installation of rooftop solar power plant if the residents successfully apply for their installation within the two-month notice period.

Nautiyal highlighted the achievement of 67 MWp of installed rooftop solar capacity, emphasising the city’s goal of full solar saturation in government buildings by December 2024 and in private households by December 2025.

Currently, 56% of government buildings are equipped with solar panels, and the city aims to exceed 80 MWp by the end of 2024.

A key initiative discussed was the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which provides subsidies up to ₹78,000 for rooftop solar installations. Households consuming 300 units of electricity per month can eliminate their bills by installing a 3KWp solar plant. The administrator appreciated the scheme for its potential to alleviate household expenses and support the city’s green energy objectives.

‘Engage RWAs in awareness sessions’

The administrator stressed the importance of citizen compliance with mandatory solar installations and proposed that CREST engage resident welfare associations (RWAs) in awareness sessions. CREST will assist residents in maximising benefits from the PM Surya Ghar scheme and consider installing solar lighting in public parks to further enhance sustainability, he advised.

For support, residents can contact CREST in person at Paryavaran Bhawan, Madhya Marg, Sector 19-B, Chandigarh. They can also reach CREST via phone at 0172-277-1919 and email at crestchandigarh@gmail.com.

The review also addressed the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, with Chandigarh currently operating 14 stations and an additional 4-5 expected to launch soon. Citizens can access real-time information on these stations through the Electriva app.

The governor commended CREST’s efforts in facilitating Chandigarh’s renewable energy transition and reaffirmed the city’s commitment to a sustainable future.

Second judge recuses from hearing on UT notices

A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Friday referred a plea against UT’s resumption notices on solar power installation to the chief justice as one of the judges on the bench recused from hearing the case.

The case was listed for hearing before justice Lisa Gill and justice Sukhvinder Kaur. But the former decided to recuse from hearing it.

On September 30 also, a bench comprising justice Arun Palli and justice Vikram Aggarwal had referred the matter to the chief justice, as the latter had decided to recuse from hearing the matter.

The plea is from Kulvir Narwal, a lawyer, who has challenged the May 2016 order of the Chandigarh adminsitration, making installation of solar photo voltaic power plant mandatory for residential and non- residential buildings, especially in northern sectors.

The plea has also sought a stay on the notice by the UT assistant estate officer, issued last month, in which the residents have been given two months to install the rooftop panels or face resumption of site allotted to them. The plea says the entire scheme as well as the notices are illegal, without any legal sanction and authority.

The scheme was introduced in 2016. But has received lukewarm response due to a host of reasons—including delay in release of subsidy. As per the scheme, it is mandatory for houses measuring 500 square yards or more to install rooftop solar plants.

The scheme offers a subsidy covering 60% of the cost for systems up to 2 kW and 40% for systems between 2 and 3 kW, with a cap at 3 kW.

A total of 7,200 one-kanal houses (500 square yards) are registered for the solar power scheme, but only 3,500 residents have installed them so far. Thus, last month, UT had issued resumption notices to the remaining around 4,000 homeowners.

It is learnt UT is also in the process to make installation of these solar panels for residential houses measuring 250 square yards (10 marlas) and above. There are a total of 7,414 houses in this category.

Residents say they are not against renewables but against “coercion”. The notices, in fact the entire scheme, has been framed without any legislative competence, sanction or authority, they maintain.

“They are threatening to resume houses worth crores and render people homeless if they don’t install solar panels worth a few lakhs. What skewered thinking! And why should people be forced into such an exercise? The UT administration can install it at their cost if they want,” city MP Manish Tewari had said while reacting to these notices.