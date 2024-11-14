Giving land to Haryana in Chandigarh is betrayal to Punjabis: SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami

Terming the Centre’s decision to give land to Haryana for building a separate legislative assembly in Chandigarh “an encroachment over Punjab’s rights”, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said this approach of the government is “disrespectful” to Punjab and Punjabis. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami Chandigarh was established on land acquired from Punjab villages due to which Punjab has the sole right over the city. (HT File)

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that Chandigarh was established on land acquired from Punjab villages due to which Punjab has the sole right over the city. The Centre is not doing any good by ignoring the rights and interests of Punjab, the SGPC chief said.

Dhami said the Centre’s has always been anti-Punjab. “The issue of threat to the democratic structure and rights related to Panjab University, Chandigarh, and implementation of the Central rules on employees working in Chandigarh, and now giving land to Haryana for separate Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, is the height of betrayal towards Punjab, in which the incumbent government of Punjab is directly involved,” said Dhami.